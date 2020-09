The Comeback Trail with Robert De Niro - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the crime comedy movie The Comeback Trail, directed by George Gallo.

It stars Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman, Zach Braff, Emile Hirsch, Eddie Griffin, Kate Katzman and Blerim Destani.

The Comeback Trail Release Date: November 13, 2020 Are you excited for The Comeback Trail?

