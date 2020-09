Socially Distanced Labor Day Rallies Planned Across Massachusetts Monday Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:23s - Published 1 minute ago Socially Distanced Labor Day Rallies Planned Across Massachusetts Monday Mayor Marty Walsh will deliver a keynote address at Boston's Labor Day event.Mayor Marty Walsh will deliver a keynote address at Boston's Labor Day event.Mayor Marty Walsh will deliver a keynote address at Boston's Labor Day event.Mayor Marty Walsh will deliver a keynote address at Boston's Labor Day event.Mayor Marty Walsh will deliver a keynote address at Boston's Labor Day event.Mayor Marty Walsh will deliver a keynote address at Boston's Labor Day event.Mayor Marty Walsh will deliver a keynote address at Boston's Labor Day event.Mayor Marty Walsh will deliver a keynote address at Boston's Labor Day event.Mayor Marty Walsh will deliver a keynote address at Boston's Labor Day event.Mayor Marty Walsh will deliver a keynote address at Boston's Labor Day event.Mayor Marty Walsh will deliver a keynote address at Boston's Labor Day event.Mayor Marty Walsh will deliver a keynote address at Boston's Labor Day event.Mayor Marty Walsh will deliver a keynote address at Boston's Labor Day event. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Officials across the US urge public to practice social distancing this Labor Day



Officials across the nation are echoing Gov. Steve Sisolak's message and telling the public to practice social distancing this Labor Day weekend. ABC's Alex Presha has more. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:13 Published 8 hours ago Video: Mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in 70s



Some inland areas of Massachusetts will make a run at 80 degrees on Sunday, while more spots will hit the 80s on Labor Day. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:06 Published 9 hours ago Worries Mount About Labor Day Weekend COVID-19 Surge



Meanwhile, the World Health Organization announced a widespread coronavirus vaccine is not expected until the middle of next year. CBS News’ Michael George reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:19 Published 20 hours ago