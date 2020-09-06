Global  
 

Massachusetts Reports 370 New Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Massachusetts Reports 370 New Coronavirus Cases
There has now been a total of 120,824 coronavirus cases.

