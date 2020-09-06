Massachusetts Reports 370 New Coronavirus Cases

There has now been a total of 120,824 coronavirus cases.

NBC10 Boston NEW MASS. COVID-19 DATA: State health officials report 370 more coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths in Massachusett… https://t.co/2DQ9I4MKwg 4 hours ago

Mathew Muratore RT @NBC10Boston : NEW MASS. COVID-19 DATA: State health officials report 370 more coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths in Massachusetts. http… 2 hours ago