Salvatore Shoemaker of Dreams Documentary movie clip
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Salvatore Shoemaker of Dreams Documentary movie clip - Plot synopsis: In the early 20th century, impoverished teenage Italian cobbler Salvatore Ferragamo sailed from Naples to America to seek a better life.
He settled in Southern California, and became Hollywood's go-to shoemaker during the silent era.
In 1927, he returned to Italy and founded in Florence his namesake luxury brand.
This feature-length documentary recounts his adventures.
Director: Luca Guadagnino Writers: Giuppy D'Aura, Dana Thomas Stars: Manolo Blahnik, Grace Coddington, Salvatore Ferragamo