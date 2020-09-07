Salvatore Shoemaker of Dreams Documentary movie clip

Salvatore Shoemaker of Dreams Documentary movie clip - Plot synopsis: In the early 20th century, impoverished teenage Italian cobbler Salvatore Ferragamo sailed from Naples to America to seek a better life.

He settled in Southern California, and became Hollywood's go-to shoemaker during the silent era.

In 1927, he returned to Italy and founded in Florence his namesake luxury brand.

This feature-length documentary recounts his adventures.

Director: Luca Guadagnino Writers: Giuppy D'Aura, Dana Thomas Stars: Manolo Blahnik, Grace Coddington, Salvatore Ferragamo