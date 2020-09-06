Global  
 

Firefighters Continue To Battle 3,000-Plus Acres El Dorado Fire In Yucaipa

Firefighters Continue To Battle 3,000-Plus Acres El Dorado Fire In Yucaipa

Firefighters on Sunday continued to battle intense flames in the Yucaipa area as a 3,010 acres brush fire continues to burn amid extreme weather conditions.

Joy Benedict reports.


