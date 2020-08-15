Essential workers say Labor Day means more this year

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 minutes ago

Labor day weekend means taking some time away from work... but for many essential workers... the holiday has taken on a deeper meaning after a difficult year.

News 10's richard solomon spoke with essential workers right here in the wabash valley about how they're feeling this holiday weekend.

You may be spending your holiday weekend grilling out..or poolside..

But many essential workers are still on the clock.

Terre haute fireman charles reed says at first..he didn't really pay attention to the labor day holiday.

But that's all changed now.

"none of us i think when we signed up to be firemen thought we'd have to deal with a pandemic.

I'm thankful that i have a job there's so many others that aren't working right now" reed...just like many other first reponders..hasn't stopped answering the call for help.

But even he's experienced heartbreak.

Losing fireman john schoffstall back in april to covid-19.

"it's a tragedy that we had to lose one of our own it's a tragdey that anybody had to lose their life to it but it does hit close to home it's something that happens to somebody you know" and further down poplar... "nats" others are hard at work too..

Making sure the food you need is always on the shelf... "we're keeping everything going you know if it wasn't for us you know who would eat?"

Hugh hudson works in the meat department at baeslers market.

He says from day one..employees made sure people have everything they need at their doorstep.

"actually it gives me a sense of pride really i mean normally i mean it was just like another normal day at work but now i feel like i have purpose."

And there are ways you can help these essential workers.

Like wearing mask when you interact with first responders...or head to the store.

Hudson says if we keep working together...we'll beat this virus soon.

"hopefully we can get past this and move on just be patient with us and we're doing our best" reporting in terre haute richard solomon news 10.

