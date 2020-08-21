Global  
 

Top 20 Scariest Moments in Resident Evil Games

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 16:40s
Whether the atmosphere evoked a feeling of dread, you faced an overwhelming amount of enemies, or something jumped out at you like a Jack-in-the-box, these Resident Evil moments may scare you to death!

For this list, we’ll be looking at those particular moments from the franchise that had us wiping the sweat from our brow as we played with one eye open.

Our countdown includes The First Zombie “Resident Evil” [Original & Remake] (1996/2002), Grave Digger in the Sewer “Resident Evil 3: Nemesis” [Original] (1999), The Bottom Waterway “Resident Evil 2” [Remake] (2019) and more!




