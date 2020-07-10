Former tennis players weigh in on Djokovic incident

Tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King among those weighing in on social media after Novak Djokovic incident at U.S. Open

annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

Billie Jean King tells USA TODAY Sports Naomi Osaka is demonstrating great leadership: "She is speaking from her heart and her mind. It's inspiring.''

Djokovic appeared to hit the linesperson by accident after being broken in the first set of the match.

Novak Djokovic apologises for hitting a line judge with a ball at the US Open, saying he is "extremely sorry for creating her such stress".

Djokovic disqualified after striking line judge with ball The fate was sealed for tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday who was disqualified after hitting a line judge with a ball. Gavino Garay has the story.

Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball Novak Djokovic has apologised after being defaulted from the US Open foraccidentally hitting a line judge with a ball struck in annoyance. The topseed and 17-time grand slam champion had just dropped serve to trail Spanishopponent Pablo Carreno Busta 6-5 in the opening set of their fourth-roundmatch on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic and former top-30 member Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver would be the...