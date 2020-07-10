Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former tennis players weigh in on Djokovic incident

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Former tennis players weigh in on Djokovic incident

Former tennis players weigh in on Djokovic incident

Tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King among those weighing in on social media after Novak Djokovic incident at U.S. Open


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player

Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball [Video]

Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball

Novak Djokovic has apologised after being defaulted from the US Open foraccidentally hitting a line judge with a ball struck in annoyance. The topseed and 17-time grand slam champion had just dropped serve to trail Spanishopponent Pablo Carreno Busta 6-5 in the opening set of their fourth-roundmatch on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published
Djokovic disqualified after striking line judge with ball [Video]

Djokovic disqualified after striking line judge with ball

The fate was sealed for tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday who was disqualified after hitting a line judge with a ball. Gavino Garay has the story.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:01Published

'Sad and empty' Djokovic 'extremely sorry' for hurting line judge

 Novak Djokovic apologises for hitting a line judge with a ball at the US Open, saying he is "extremely sorry for creating her such stress".
BBC News

Djokovic out at U.S. Open for hitting linesperson with ball

 Djokovic appeared to hit the linesperson by accident after being broken in the first set of the match.
CBS News

Tennis Tennis Ball sport with racket and net


Billie Jean King Billie Jean King retired American professional tennis player

At U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka leads charge for change: 'I don't feel like I'm being brave'

 Billie Jean King tells USA TODAY Sports Naomi Osaka is demonstrating great leadership: "She is speaking from her heart and her mind. It's inspiring.''
USATODAY.com

Martina Navratilova Martina Navratilova American-Czech tennis player


US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

Related news from verified sources

Djokovic, Pospisil eyeing formation of new men's tennis players' union

No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic and former top-30 member Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver would be the...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Djokovic discusses breakaway union plans [Video]

Djokovic discusses breakaway union plans

NovaK Djokovic says the 'time is right' as he defends his plans to form a breakaway players' union, which has been met by high-profile opposition from within tennis.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published
Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19 [Video]

Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19

Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to reveal that they had tested positive for the virus . Their experiences..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 02:08Published