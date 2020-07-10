Former tennis players weigh in on Djokovic incident
Former tennis players weigh in on Djokovic incident
Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball Novak Djokovic has apologised after being defaulted from the US Open foraccidentally hitting a line judge with a ball struck in annoyance. The topseed and 17-time grand slam champion had just dropped serve to trail Spanishopponent Pablo Carreno Busta 6-5 in the opening set of their fourth-roundmatch on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published on January 1, 1970
Djokovic disqualified after striking line judge with ball The fate was sealed for tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday who was disqualified after hitting a line judge with a ball. Gavino Garay has the story. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:01 Published on January 1, 1970
Djokovic discusses breakaway union plans NovaK Djokovic says the 'time is right' as he defends his plans to form a breakaway players' union, which has been met by high-profile opposition from within tennis. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:47 Published 1 week ago
