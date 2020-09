Anton Khudobin records shutout in Game 1 of Western Conference Final Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 03:02s - Published 4 days ago Anton Khudobin records shutout in Game 1 of Western Conference Final Anton Khudobin turned away all 25 shots he faced against the Golden Knights, backstopping the Stars to a 1-0 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final 0

Anton Khudobin all aces as Stars draw 1st blood against Vegas

John Klingberg scored on the Stars' first shot, Anton Khudobin stopped all 25 the Golden Knights put...

