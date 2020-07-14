People levelling allegations against me didn't even go to Sushant's funeral: Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh
While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on September 07, Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
He said, "When I reached Cooper Hospital with Mitu didi (Sushant Singh's sister), a constable asked - who is Sandip?
To which, instead of shouting, I showed thumbs up to tell that I was the person.
What was wrong in that?
Should I have cared about my gesture at that time?." "The people who are levelling allegations against me should answer why they didn't go to the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput or the hospital when they got the news of his death or to his funeral," Filmmaker Sandip added.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on connection between Sandip Singh and drugs with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput death case said that a congress delegation has urged to probe the relation between BJP and Sandip Singh. Anil Deshmukh said, "A Congress delegation met with me and urged to probe as to what is relation between BJP and Sandip Singh and his connection with drugs. Sandip Singh has also produced PM Modi's biopic. I will forward this request to CBI."
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on August 29 said that he received complaints to investigate 'relationship' between PM Modi's biopic producer Sandeep Ssingh and BJP. "I have received many requests and complaints to investigate the relationship between Sandeep Ssingh, who made PM Modi's biopic and BJP; regarding his connection with Bollywood and drugs. I will send these requests to CBI for investigation," said Deshmukh.
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty joined NCB probe on Sunday in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Rhea on Sunday, following which the actor appeared before the agency around 12pm. Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty is in custody. Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda were taken into custody till September 9. On Saturday, NCB arrested Sushant’s cook Dipesh Sawant. Watch the full video for more details.
Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on September 06 informed that Rhea Chakraborty is summoned by the NCB and she will join the investigation by respecting the summon. Earlier, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 06 arrived at Rhea Chakraborty's residence. On September 05, NCB got four-day custody of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. NCB is probing the drug angle in late actor Sushant's death on June 14.
A man claiming to be an associate of gangster Dawood Ibrahim dialled up Maharashtra Chief Minister's residence on September 5. The call led to ringing of alarm bells in the administration and security was boosted at 'Matoshree', CM Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence in Mumbai. Two calls were made around 10:30 pm and the caller claimed to be phoning from Dubai and asked to be connected with the CM. Police are trying to locate the caller and identify him.
In a fresh salvo at actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought an apology from the former for her allegedly disparaging remarks about Mumbai and Maharashtra. Raut was asked by reporters whether he would apologise for reportedly using an expletive in Kangana's regard. The Sena politician responded by saying that if the actor issues an apology, then he might consider one too. Defending his remarks, Raut said that he would behave the same way with anyone who uses objectionable language for his home state. Ranaut has been in a war of words with the parties ruling Maharashtra after stating that she is more scared of Mumbai police than 'movie mafia goons'. She also likened Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, alleging that freedoms were being eroded in India's financial capital. Watch the full video for more.
Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, raised suspicion over the actor's post-mortem report. Vikas said that Sushant's post-mortem report doesn’t mention the 'time of death'. Vikas added that this detail is crucial in Sushant's death probe. "There is no mention of time of death in Sushant’s post-mortem report. Time of death crucial to clear how Sushant died. It is hard to say Sushant died by hanging if there is no time of death. All these questions have to be answered by Mumbai police, Cooper Hospital. We won’t be near the truth until CBI investigates the case," he said. Meanwhile, actor Ankita Lokhande shared details of flat registration and EMIs. Reports had emerged that Ankita’s flat’s EMI was deducted from Sushant’s account. On Friday, the ED had reported on deduction of EMIs from Sushant’s account. ED has been questioning Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family. ED registered a case against Chakraborty after Sushant’s father filed an FIR. Sushant’s father has leveled severe allegations against Rhea and her family. Rhea had moved SC alleging 'media trial' and asking to shift the case to Mumbai police.
