LABOR DAY CHELSEA

Our society didn't know when we would see sports again.

-- and little by little, competition resumed.

With uncertainty looming and information and misinformation spreading out of control.

-- fast forward six months and we are still battling the coronavrius.

As sports work to make a return and sports fans look for an escape from this harsh reality, we don't know when we'll be back in arenas or stadiums but the game will always be the game.

Nats: chelsea: the sound of a stampede.

Players running out to the field.

Fans, cheering, yelling, screaming, rooting on their favorite players.

These sounds, we've been without since march.

And we don't know when we will hear them again.

But although the fan experience has drastically changed, the game remains the same.

This week, football returns in new york.

Saturday, september twelfth syracuse orange football will kick off their season against north carolina.

Without a sea of orange surrounding them.

Sunday september 13th, the buffalo bills will kick off their season at bills stadium - yes bills stadium - against the new york jets.

Two young quarterbacks, josh allen and sam darnold - both in their third year in the league - still with something to prove.

Okay, maybe one more than the other.

Monday, september 14, the new york giants will host the pittsburgh steelers at metlife stadium in the first monday night football game of the season.

Second-year quarterback daniel jones acquires the throne from futur hall of famer eli manning and is ready to take the lead of a very young team.

But as some sports return, we're faced with the reality of uncertianty for others.

From the college level to high school.

Governor cuomo: this is only guidance if a school dsitrict decided to do it.

But it's up to the school district.

If the superintendent doesn't want to do it then don't do it.

That's totally their call.

Low risk fall sports can begin on september 21 and winter sports delayed until november 30.

As the more popular fall sports are deemed as risk and put on hold, let us take time to appreciate all of them.

And know that one day we'll be back in the stands cheering, screaming, yelling, and rooting on our favorite teams. and we won't think twice about it.

This labor day we thank those working behind the scenes and in front to bring sports back by keeping athletes and personell safe during the process.

And the medical professionals who are on the front lines fighting this pandemic head on.

