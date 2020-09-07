Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash on Highway 58

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash on Highway 58
Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash on Highway 58

In oregon.

Now to an update on the motorcycle crash on highway 58 yesterday that left one man with life- threatening injuries.

Oregon state police responded to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on highway 58 near milepost 14 in lane county around 12:23 in the afternoon.

Officials say 63- year-old robert chambers of eugene was on his motorcycle and tried to pass a mini- van in the oncoming lane.

The van was trying to take a left turn when chambers hit it.

He was life- flighted to the riverbend hospital and we're told he's in serious condition tonight.

Highway 58 was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Officials say the driver of the van remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

woutgorge

Annie in Pain. Serial Vote By Mail Fraudette #BLM RT @KEZI9: Highway 58 was closed intermittently for several hours during the investigation. https://t.co/bBtaaIW0fq 5 hours ago

KEZI9

KEZI 9 NEWS Highway 58 was closed intermittently for several hours during the investigation. https://t.co/bBtaaIW0fq 6 hours ago

FOX19

FOX19 NOW Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Elsmere, KY https://t.co/0TJ2i99Ean 14 hours ago

juanperfetti

Juan Perfetti RT @shrewsburypost: Motorcyclist in serious condition after crashing on Route 9 #RT9 #MVA https://t.co/XTIjD3LHmT https://t.co/a18qDjGnWP 3 days ago

shrewsburypost

Shrewsbury Post Motorcyclist in serious condition after crashing on Route 9 #RT9 #MVA https://t.co/XTIjD3LHmT https://t.co/a18qDjGnWP 3 days ago

660NEWS

660 NEWS Calgary ICYMI: A four-year-old child has been rushed to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious, non-life-threatening co… https://t.co/39nivkz1JU 5 days ago

660NEWSTraffic

660 NEWS Traffic RT @660NEWS: A four-year-old child has been rushed to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition after bein… 5 days ago

660NEWS

660 NEWS Calgary A four-year-old child has been rushed to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition… https://t.co/oyrB4OeDcE 5 days ago