Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash on Highway 58

Now to an update on the motorcycle crash on highway 58 yesterday that left one man with life- threatening injuries.

Oregon state police responded to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on highway 58 near milepost 14 in lane county around 12:23 in the afternoon.

Officials say 63- year-old robert chambers of eugene was on his motorcycle and tried to pass a mini- van in the oncoming lane.

The van was trying to take a left turn when chambers hit it.

He was life- flighted to the riverbend hospital and we're told he's in serious condition tonight.

Highway 58 was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Officials say the driver of the van remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.