More than 200 evacuated in California wildfires

More than 200 people were airlifted to safety out of California's Sierra National Forest this weekend, after a fast-moving wildfire cut off the only road out of a popular recreational site called the Mammoth Pool Reservoir.
The Madera County Sheriff said on Twitter Sunday that some twenty evacuees had been taken to area hospitals, as the Creek Fire that started on Friday night grew rapidly -- burning some 45,000 acres, forcing evacuations and road closures in the Fresno area in central California.
According to CalFire, the blaze was zero percent contained as of Sunday afternoon.
Nearly 15,000 firefighters were battling 23 blazes across the state as of Sunday morning.
Three major fires, including the Creek Fire, were burning through Fresno, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, the agency said in a statement, adding that it had increased staffing to prepare for "critical fire weather." A dangerous heat wave has been baking swathes of the western United States over the weekend.
Wildfires in California continue to scorch thousands of acres. The uncontrolled blazes have burned through nearly 1 million acres. According to CNN, there's no end in sight as thousands of firefighters struggle to contain the fires as more emerge. Cal Fire spokesman Steve Kaufman said the hundreds of fires were started by lightning. There were approximately 12,000 lightning strikes that started 585 fires in the state over the past week.
[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
"This could be a catastrophic, life threatening event," said Ken Graham, the National Hurricane Center Director for NOAA's National Weather Service, adding that Laura is "a very healthy storm, and what that tells us is there's still actually room for further intensification."