Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More than 200 evacuated in California wildfires

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:23s - Published
More than 200 evacuated in California wildfires

More than 200 evacuated in California wildfires

More than 200 people were airlifted to safety overnight after a fast-moving wildfire cut off the only road out of the Mammoth Pool Reservoir, a popular recreational site in California's Sierra National Forest.

Gloria Tso reports.

More than 200 people were airlifted to safety out of California's Sierra National Forest this weekend, after a fast-moving wildfire cut off the only road out of a popular recreational site called the Mammoth Pool Reservoir.

The Madera County Sheriff said on Twitter Sunday that some twenty evacuees had been taken to area hospitals, as the Creek Fire that started on Friday night grew rapidly -- burning some 45,000 acres, forcing evacuations and road closures in the Fresno area in central California.

According to CalFire, the blaze was zero percent contained as of Sunday afternoon.

Nearly 15,000 firefighters were battling 23 blazes across the state as of Sunday morning.

Three major fires, including the Creek Fire, were burning through Fresno, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, the agency said in a statement, adding that it had increased staffing to prepare for "critical fire weather." A dangerous heat wave has been baking swathes of the western United States over the weekend.

And the National Weather Service warned that "sweltering" heat would persist, creating ideal conditions for wildfires.

Many locations in California registered record-high temperatures on Saturday.

Eight people have been killed and some 3,300 structures have been destroyed in the wildfires so far, which have raged across the state for the past three weeks.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

AP Top Stories Sept. 6 P

 Here's the latest about Sunday, September 6th: Demonstrators march in Belarus; More than 200 airlifted to safety amid California wildfires; Pope denounces..
USATODAY.com

Heat wave bakes the West as region faces record-breaking temperatures

 Fires in California are fueled by record-breaking heat as other parts of the country are facing their own weather extremes. CBS News meteorologist and climate..
CBS News

California's Creek Fire forces evacuations and burns thousands of acres

 The Creek Fire has burned at least 46,000 acres. It's just one of three major fires burning in California, all with no containment. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
CBS News

Scorching heat hits California, leaving some areas without power

 Widespread highs Sunday were expected to be between 105-115 degrees, and in some areas could top 120, according to the National Weather Service.
CBS News

Mammoth Pool Reservoir Mammoth Pool Reservoir

Dozens rescued from California campground after being trapped by wildfires

 Authorities say around 150 people were trapped and 10 were injured at a Mammoth Pool campground after flames blocked the only road out of the area.
 
USATODAY.com

Fast-moving wildfires erupt amid heat wave in California

 At the Mammoth Pool Campground, an unknown number of people were told to shelter in place until fire crews could gain access to the site.
 
USATODAY.com

Sierra National Forest Sierra National Forest U.S. National Forest

Hundreds airlifted away from California wildfire

 More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California's Sierra National Forest. (Sep...
USATODAY.com

Helicopters Rescue About 200 Trapped in California Wildfire

 About 20 people were injured in the Creek Fire, which broke out Friday in the Sierra National Forest and consumed more than 35,000 acres.
NYTimes.com

At least 63 rescued by military helicopters after wildfire in Sierra National Forest

 The Fresno Fire Department said at least 63 people had been rescued by National Guard helicopters amid the fast-moving Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest..
CBS News

California wildfire: Rescuers work to evacuate dozens trapped at reservoir

 Helicopters are flying out people sheltering at a popular reservoir in the Sierra National Forest.
BBC News

Fresno County, California Fresno County, California County in California


California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection agency in California

Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California [Video]

Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California

Wildfires in California continue to scorch thousands of acres. The uncontrolled blazes have burned through nearly 1 million acres. According to CNN, there's no end in sight as thousands of firefighters struggle to contain the fires as more emerge. Cal Fire spokesman Steve Kaufman said the hundreds of fires were started by lightning. There were approximately 12,000 lightning strikes that started 585 fires in the state over the past week.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires [Video]

With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires

The figures surrounding the Californian wildfires are astonishing, to say the least. According to CNN, wildfires in the Golden State have torched nearly a million acres, and there's no end in sight. Cal Fire says there were roughly 12,000 lightning strikes over the past week, which started 585 separate fires. Thousands of firefighters are struggling to contain the blazes as more and more fires erupt.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities [Video]

California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities

Nearly two dozen massive wildfires continued to ravage parts of California on Saturday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) said. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

National Weather Service National Weather Service United States weather agency

California Heat Wave: The Latest on the State's Weather

 Los Angeles County set a new high temperature as a cooling sea breeze remained trapped offshore, according to the National Weather Service.
NYTimes.com
Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge' [Video]

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:16Published
Hurricane Laura could be 'catastrophic' -NHC [Video]

Hurricane Laura could be 'catastrophic' -NHC

"This could be a catastrophic, life threatening event," said Ken Graham, the National Hurricane Center Director for NOAA's National Weather Service, adding that Laura is "a very healthy storm, and what that tells us is there's still actually room for further intensification."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published

San Diego San Diego City in Southern California, United States

Undercover Officers in San Diego Chase Down Woman, Triggers Seizure

 A woman who briefly escaped the custody of two undercover officers in San Diego had a seizure as they chased her down ... a wild scene that played out on camera...
TMZ.com

Coronavirus live updates: San Diego college students forced to stay indoors; Northeastern dismisses those who violated COVID policy

 Thousands of San Diego State University students have been ordered to stay indoors over Labor Day weekend. Census undermined by pandemic. Latest news.
USATODAY.com

Qualcomm Prepares to Take Nvidia for a Ride

 Didn’t Qualcomm get the memo? All cars will be self-driving in a couple of years and the winner is Nvidia. Not likely, they said at Qualcomm headquarters in..
WorldNews

San Bernardino, California San Bernardino, California City in California, United States

Related news from verified sources

More than 60 People Rescued from California Fire, More Still Trapped

More than 60 People Rescued from California Fire, More Still Trapped Watch VideoMore than 60 campers were rescued by helicopter after being trapped by California...
Newsy - Published

California winemakers are racing to salvage their grape harvests before wildfires destroy them

Although California's second-largest ever wildfire is more than half contained, smoke is still...
Business Insider - Published

California wildfires leave 'extensive' burn scars, containment grows

Firefighters in California are gaining more ground against relentless wildfires that were sparked by...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

Lulam70

Lou Nelson More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire as temperatures reach 47 degrees Celsius https://t.co/ZeVXyYCqni 3 hours ago

9NewsQueensland

Nine News Queensland More than 200 campers have been airlifted from the path of a fast moving wildfire burning through a national park i… https://t.co/6CnsC3Uegw 4 hours ago

DadTakeCare

アメリカからお元気ですか 🗾 RT @TulipPenney: More than 200 #airlifted to #safety from #California #wildfire as #temperatures reach 47 degrees Celcius https://t.co/3swK… 5 hours ago

cindyy_d142

Cindy Diep More than 200 were airlifted to safety from this California wildfire and many mountain communities were evacuated.… https://t.co/LJo6QiBSl5 5 hours ago

Kiwi_CGFX

Kiwi_CGFX RT @WDRBNews: The #CreekFire in California is spreading rapidly. Here's what it looks like from space and why more than 200 people had to b… 5 hours ago

WDRBNews

WDRB News The #CreekFire in California is spreading rapidly. Here's what it looks like from space and why more than 200 peopl… https://t.co/7U7WQNsN7W 5 hours ago

MarcWeinbergWX

Marc Weinberg The #CreekFire in California is spreading rapidly. Check out these pictures people took as they flew by the blaze… https://t.co/mkxLnn79SR 6 hours ago

6Sally7

Don’t take us for fuels🌎💚🏴‍☠️ RT @AndrewW66619812: More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire as temperatures reach 47 degrees Celcius - https://t.co/rMc… 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Red Flag Warning Prompts Bay Area Residents to Prepare for Wildfire Power Shutoffs [Video]

Red Flag Warning Prompts Bay Area Residents to Prepare for Wildfire Power Shutoffs

Cal ISO managed to meet demand on Sunday but, later in the week, PG&E might start cutting power on purpose as changing winds ramp up the fire danger. Betty Yu reports. (9-6-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:32Published
California wildfire update [Video]

California wildfire update

Wildfires burning throughout California are forcing many to evacuate.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:54Published
Red Cross Updates Fire Victim Shelter Protocols for Social Distancing [Video]

Red Cross Updates Fire Victim Shelter Protocols for Social Distancing

The recent wildfires were California's first big test for the Red Cross in the age of coronavirus. Emily Turner reports. (9-5-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:26Published