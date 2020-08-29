Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant death case: 'Told CBI everything I knew', says filmmaker Sandip Ssingh

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Sushant death case: 'Told CBI everything I knew', says filmmaker Sandip Ssingh

Sushant death case: 'Told CBI everything I knew', says filmmaker Sandip Ssingh

While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on September 07, Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation.

He said, "CBI team investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case called me and asked about sequence of event on June 14 and 15." "I told them everything I knew.

Everyone wanted CBI enquiry which happened.

Now, people want to decide who is accused.

We should have little patience," Filmmaker Sandip added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sandip Ssingh Sandip Ssingh Indian film producer

People levelling allegations against me didn't even go to Sushant's funeral: Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh [Video]

People levelling allegations against me didn't even go to Sushant's funeral: Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh

While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on September 07, Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "When I reached Cooper Hospital with Mitu didi (Sushant Singh's sister), a constable asked - who is Sandip? To which, instead of shouting, I showed thumbs up to tell that I was the person. What was wrong in that? Should I have cared about my gesture at that time?." "The people who are levelling allegations against me should answer why they didn't go to the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput or the hospital when they got the news of his death or to his funeral," Filmmaker Sandip added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published
SSR death case: Congress wants probe in relation between Sandip Ssingh and BJP, says Anil Deshmukh [Video]

SSR death case: Congress wants probe in relation between Sandip Ssingh and BJP, says Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on connection between Sandip Singh and drugs with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput death case said that a congress delegation has urged to probe the relation between BJP and Sandip Singh. Anil Deshmukh said, "A Congress delegation met with me and urged to probe as to what is relation between BJP and Sandip Singh and his connection with drugs. Sandip Singh has also produced PM Modi's biopic. I will forward this request to CBI."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor (1986–2020)

Watch: Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe in Sushant Singh’s death case [Video]

Watch: Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe in Sushant Singh’s death case

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty joined NCB probe on Sunday in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Rhea on Sunday, following which the actor appeared before the agency around 12pm. Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty is in custody. Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda were taken into custody till September 9. On Saturday, NCB arrested Sushant’s cook Dipesh Sawant. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:53Published

Central Bureau of Investigation Central Bureau of Investigation India government investigating agency

PIL in SC for CBI probe for using two antiviral medicines as treatment to Covid-19 patients

 Seeking a direction to CBI, Sharma has sought prosecution of the Indian companies for cheating and criminal conspiracy besides under the provisions of the Drug..
IndiaTimes
Gold smuggling and Bengaluru drug trafficking cases are linked, claims Kerala Opposition Leader [Video]

Gold smuggling and Bengaluru drug trafficking cases are linked, claims Kerala Opposition Leader

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the gold smuggling case and the drug trafficking mafia case in Bengaluru are linked. He demaded that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should investigate the matter. "There is a clear link between the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case and the drug trafficking mafia caught in Bengaluru. I am requesting the central and state governments to do a proper enquiry of the case. The CBI should investigate the matter," said the Congress leader.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

SSR death case: Rhea arrives at NCB office for 2nd day of questioning [Video]

SSR death case: Rhea arrives at NCB office for 2nd day of questioning

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on September 07 arrived at the office of Narcotics Control of Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai for 2nd day of questioning in the death of actor and his former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was summoned by the NCB on September 06 to appear before the drugs probe agency which said the investigation couldn't be completed the same day as the actress arrived late for cross questioning. NCB is probing the drug angle in Sushant's death, and has got the custody of Rhea's brother Showik Chakroborty and Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda till September 09.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
‘Daughter of Himachal’: CM Thakur provides security to Kangana Ranaut in state [Video]

‘Daughter of Himachal’: CM Thakur provides security to Kangana Ranaut in state

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state and is also considering to extend it during her upcoming visit to Mumbai. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur informed about Kangana Ranaut’s protection in the state. Thakur said, “Her sister telephoned me yesterday and talked to me. Her father too had written to the state police seeking the security. So I have asked DGP to give her security in the state.” He added, “This is our duty to provide her security as she is a daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity.” Earlier, Kangana had released a video message responding to Sanjay Raut’s attacks. In the video she said, “Sanjay Raut ji, you called me a (expletive) girl. You are a government servant. You are a minister. You must know how many rapes take place in India every hour, how many girls are exploited. Their bodies are chopped and thrown. They are abused at their places of work. They are insulted. Their own husbands are breaking their jaws and noses. Do you know who's responsible for this? This mindset, which you depicted in front of the entire nation and society, is responsible.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Rajput case: CBI gets no proof of murder

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau Of...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayDNA


Rhea at NCB office for 2nd day of questioning

Rhea Chakraborty has reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for the second round of...
IndiaTimes - Published

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: 'Complaints against Sandip Ssingh to go to CBI', says Maha Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the government will send all complaints it has...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



Tweets about this

Princefofficial

Prince Dhawan RT @ANI: CBI team (investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case) called me & asked about sequence of event on June 14 & 15. I told him e… 2 hours ago

JK247News

JK 24x7 News CBI team (investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case) called me & asked about sequence of event on June 14 & 1… https://t.co/kdSVhBOaeS 2 hours ago

ANI

ANI CBI team (investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case) called me & asked about sequence of event on June 14 & 1… https://t.co/L13UWwO2Tg 4 hours ago

ChiragMShah1

Chirag M Shah RT @Soumyadipta: On TV, many anchors are saying that #SSRDeathCase is not murder. Trusted CBI sources have told them that it is not murder.… 17 hours ago

MridulRajB1

Mridul Raj Bajpai @TanwarAvani But she never told or asked Sushant to Stop it. And if Sushant was taking drugs, it would have come in… https://t.co/dNJoujGrfv 18 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

SSR death case: Dipesh sent to custody till Sep 09, his lawyer files plea against NCB [Video]

SSR death case: Dipesh sent to custody till Sep 09, his lawyer files plea against NCB

Sushant Singh Rajput's staff member, Dipesh Sawant's lawyer, Rajendra Rathod filed a plea against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for keeping him in custody for over 24 hours without producing him in a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published
SSR death case: Rhea leaves from NCB office after 6-hour-long interrogation [Video]

SSR death case: Rhea leaves from NCB office after 6-hour-long interrogation

Actor Rhea Chakraborty left from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after six hours of interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She has been summoned by the NCB tomorrow to join the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
Sushant Death Case: Why did Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer say 'Rhea ready for arrest' | Oneindia News [Video]

Sushant Death Case: Why did Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer say 'Rhea ready for arrest' | Oneindia News

As the allegations and claims fly thick and strong against actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea's lawyer today said that the 28 year old is ready for arrest. She said..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published