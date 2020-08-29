Sushant death case: 'Told CBI everything I knew', says filmmaker Sandip Ssingh

While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on September 07, Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation.

He said, "CBI team investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case called me and asked about sequence of event on June 14 and 15." "I told them everything I knew.

Everyone wanted CBI enquiry which happened.

Now, people want to decide who is accused.

We should have little patience," Filmmaker Sandip added.