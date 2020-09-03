Global  
 

Passengers are confident about travelling in Delhi Metro: DMRC Director

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Delhi Metro has resumed services on September 07 from 07:00 am as part of unlock 4 amid coronavirus pandemic.

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 07, the Director (Operations) of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), AK Garg, said, "I travelled from Malviya Nagar to Rajiv Chowk, today.

I am happy to see that the passengers are confident about travelling in Delhi Metro." "We have made all arrangements to make travel safe for the commuters," he added.


