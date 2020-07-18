Global  
 

Baby with thick, dark hair turns heads for resemblance to Boo from film Monsters Inc

A mum whose baby girl is the "spitting image of Boo from Monsters Inc" toldhow she turns heads wherever she goes - because of her thick black hair.Midwives gasped when little Tayah Murphy, who was born 15 days late on January13 at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent, came into the world with aglossy black mane.

Now her mum, Corinna Anderson, 33, who lives with Tayah andher fiance, Lewis Murphy, 29, a diamond driller, in Hythe, Kent, loves stylingher daughter's hair, saying: “Sometimes I’ll put it in bunches, which makesher look like the little girl Boo from Monsters Inc.


