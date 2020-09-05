Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CREEK FIRE: Massive Fire Forces Rescues, Evacuations As It Closes In On Shaver Lake

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:46s - Published
CREEK FIRE: Massive Fire Forces Rescues, Evacuations As It Closes In On Shaver Lake
Massive Fire Forces Rescues, Evacuations As It Closes In On Shaver Lake

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

CREEK FIRE: At least 63 trapped campers airlifted to safety as Creek Fire rages near Shaver Lake [Video]

CREEK FIRE: At least 63 trapped campers airlifted to safety as Creek Fire rages near Shaver Lake

At least 63 trapped campers airlifted to safety as Creek Fire rages near Shaver Lake

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:59Published
Evacuations in place near Howard Prairie Lake due to wildfire [Video]

Evacuations in place near Howard Prairie Lake due to wildfire

The Grizzly Creek Fire is last estimated at 400 acres, burning along Dead Indian Memorial Road well east of Ashland.

Credit: KDRVPublished
Grizzly Creek Fire grows to roughly 400 acres, evacuations in place [Video]

Grizzly Creek Fire grows to roughly 400 acres, evacuations in place

An ODF spokesman said that the fire was located near Grizzly Creek and Dead Indian Memorial Road — just east of Keno Access Road, and roughly to the northeast of Howard Prairie Lake.

Credit: KDRVPublished