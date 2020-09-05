CREEK FIRE: Massive Fire Forces Rescues, Evacuations As It Closes In On Shaver Lake

CREEK FIRE: At least 63 trapped campers airlifted to safety as Creek Fire rages near Shaver Lake



At least 63 trapped campers airlifted to safety as Creek Fire rages near Shaver Lake Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 00:59 Published 18 hours ago

Evacuations in place near Howard Prairie Lake due to wildfire



The Grizzly Creek Fire is last estimated at 400 acres, burning along Dead Indian Memorial Road well east of Ashland. Credit: KDRV Published 2 days ago