India reports 90,802 new COVID-19 cases, crosses 42 lakh-mark

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 41 lakh-mark on September 06 with 90,633 fresh cases and 1,065 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health, the COVID-19 case tally in the country rose to 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated and 70,626 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to September 05 are 4,88,31,145 including 10,92,654 samples tested yesterday.
As many as 86,432 people were detected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the data of Health Ministry showed on September 05, pushing the confirmed infections past 40 lakh-mark. 1,089 deaths in the same period took the COVID casualties figure to 69,561. The active cases are 8.46 lakh. More than 31 lakh people have overcome the virus. According the ICMR, India tested 10.59 lakh samples on September 04.