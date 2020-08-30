Global  
 

India reports 90,802 new COVID-19 cases, crosses 42 lakh-mark

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:52s
India on September 07 reported single-day spike of 90,802 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

1,016 deaths in the last 24 hours took the COVID-19 toll in the country to 71,642.

India's confirmed cases of coronavirus are now 42,04,614 which include 8,82,542 active infections.

More than 32,50,429 people have recovered from the deadly disease.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,20,362 samples were tested on September 06.

Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till September 06 are 4,95,51,507


COVID-19: Health Ministry rushes central teams to Punjab, Chandigarh

 The teams have been sent to guide in effectively addressing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.
DNA

India's coronavirus cases top 4 million

 India's Health Ministry on Saturday also reported 1,089 deaths for a total of 69,561.
CBS News

In a first, Union Health Ministry introduces 'on demand' Covid-19 testing without prescription

 For the first time, the Union Health Ministry has allowed on-demand Covid-19 testing without a prescription. The new advisory has been made on the..
IndiaTimes

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41 lakh-mark with record 90,633 new cases [Video]

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41 lakh-mark with record 90,633 new cases

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 41 lakh-mark on September 06 with 90,633 fresh cases and 1,065 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health, the COVID-19 case tally in the country rose to 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated and 70,626 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to September 05 are 4,88,31,145 including 10,92,654 samples tested yesterday.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
Record 86,432 new cases take COVID tally past 40 lakh-mark, nearly 70,000 dead [Video]

Record 86,432 new cases take COVID tally past 40 lakh-mark, nearly 70,000 dead

As many as 86,432 people were detected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the data of Health Ministry showed on September 05, pushing the confirmed infections past 40 lakh-mark. 1,089 deaths in the same period took the COVID casualties figure to 69,561. The active cases are 8.46 lakh. More than 31 lakh people have overcome the virus. According the ICMR, India tested 10.59 lakh samples on September 04.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

