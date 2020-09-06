Global  
 

Valley Fire scorches 9,850 acres in San Diego's East County

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 03:01s - Published
Valley Fire scorches 9,850 acres in San Diego's East County

Valley Fire scorches 9,850 acres in San Diego's East County

The Valley Fire has burned nearly 10,000 acres in San Diego's East County this weekend.

IN THE LAST FEW HOURS.




charheb11

Watchman ن RT @nbcsandiego: A fast-moving wildfire scorched through San Diego County's Japatul Valley area near Alpine. Here are some photographs of t… 2 hours ago

nbcsandiego

NBC 7 San Diego A fast-moving wildfire scorched through San Diego County's Japatul Valley area near Alpine. Here are some photograp… https://t.co/ebbsMGTdAm 4 hours ago

Naagesh_tweets

Naagesh_tweets #ValleyFire Scorches 5,350 Acres; 1% Contained https://t.co/1cqFi3gm6n 5 hours ago

Rufusthedog66

Rufusthedog66📚📐⚖ Valley Fire Scorches Through 5,350 Acres; 1% Contained https://t.co/xZzjyThiTO 7 hours ago

sdtips

SDTips 👩🏻‍💻 Valley Fire Scorches Through 5,350 Acres; 1% Contained – NBC 7 San Diego https://t.co/fHtmyelUel 8 hours ago

EHoinSDLVLA

Erik Ho Valley Fire Scorches Through 5,350 Acres; 1% Contained https://t.co/9ps1TwWTGG 8 hours ago


Valley Fire forces residents to evacuate overnight [Video]

Valley Fire forces residents to evacuate overnight

The Valley Fire has burned nearly 10,000 acres in San Diego's East County this weekend.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:29Published
Live look at a home burned from the Valley Fire [Video]

Live look at a home burned from the Valley Fire

As of Sunday morning, Cal Fire reported 4,000 acres burned and 10 structures destroyed.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:48Published
Homes destroyed as Valley Fire continues to rage [Video]

Homes destroyed as Valley Fire continues to rage

Homes burned overnight as the crews continued to battle the Valley Fire.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:15Published