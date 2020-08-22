Central California wildfires rage on as people airlifted to safety

Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety after anexplosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’sSierra National Forest.

It was one of dozens of fires burning on Sunday amidrecord-breaking temperatures that strained the state's electrical grid andthreatened power outages for millions.

The California Office of EmergencyServices said Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters were used for the rescueswhich began late on Saturday and continued into Sunday morning at Mammoth PoolReservoir.