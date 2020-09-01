Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Kovind, PM Modi participate in Governors' Conference on New Education Policy

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:01s - Published
President Kovind, PM Modi participate in Governors' Conference on New Education Policy

President Kovind, PM Modi participate in Governors' Conference on New Education Policy

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Governors' Conference on New Education Policy on September 07 via video conference.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also participated via video conference.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ram Nath Kovind Ram Nath Kovind 14th and current President of India

New Education Policy goes ahead of curriculum, focuses on critical thinking: PM Modi [Video]

New Education Policy goes ahead of curriculum, focuses on critical thinking: PM Modi

While addressing Governor's Conference on New Education Policy via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 07 said it focuses on learning instead of studying and goes ahead of the curriculum to focus on critical thinking. He said, "The New Education Policy focuses on learning instead of studying and goes ahead of the curriculum to focus on critical thinking. In this policy, we have stressed on passion, practicality and performance."President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal were also participated in the conference.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

New Education Policy focuses on learning instead of studying: PM Modi at Governors' Conference on NEP 2020

 President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday participated via video conference in the..
DNA
President Kovind confers National Teachers' Awards 2020 [Video]

President Kovind confers National Teachers' Awards 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred National Teachers' Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony on September 05. In the event, President said, "18 out of 47 winners of the award are women. Schools and colleges are either shut or affected due to COVID-19. In such a situation, digital technology has key role in imparting education. It's important that you (teachers) upgrade our skills to use digital technologies so that your teachings become more effective." Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was also present through video conferencing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:48Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

NEP's graded autonomy concept aims to encourage healthy competition between colleges, universities: PM Modi

 The "graded autonomy" concept in the National Education Policy (NEP) aims to encourage healthy competition between universities and reward those institutions..
IndiaTimes

National Education Policy: We're working to make India a knowledge economy, PM Modi says

 "We are working to make India a knowledge economy. To tackle brain drain, the NEP has paved the way for opening campuses of best international institutions in..
IndiaTimes

Education policy Rules which govern schooling systems

Actor Raveena Tandon And Top School Principals On The New Education Policy - #Htcityspotlight [Video]

Actor Raveena Tandon And Top School Principals On The New Education Policy - #Htcityspotlight

Have you read through the New Education Policy 2020? Do you also have a lot of queries, doubts and questions to ask? Join this panel discussion with esteemed speakers including one of the most popular actresses from the '90s, Raveena Tandon, Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal, Principal, Springdales School, Pusa Road and Dr Neeta Bali, Principal, G.D. Goenka World Schools, Sohna Road, as they discuss the key highlights of the New Education Policy that was launched by the Union Cabinet on July 29. This leg of Spotlight brought to you by HT City, puts the focus on how K-12 education would get affected after the pandemic, with the new policy in place.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:32Published

Ramesh Pokhriyal Ramesh Pokhriyal Indian politician

Amit Shah, Ramesh Pokhriyal extend greetings on Teachers' Day

 Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

President, PM Modi to address Governors' Conference on National Education Policy

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the...
Mid-Day - Published

NEP 2020 stresses on learning, passion, practicality and performance, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 7) joined President Ram Nath Kovind and Education...
Zee News - Published

New Education Policy focuses on learning instead of studying: PM Modi at Governors' Conference on NEP 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Education Minister Ramesh...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia President Kovind, PM Modi participate in Governors’ Conference on New Education Policy https://t.co/QpVbT0nGz0… https://t.co/VjvcmkLwwY 6 minutes ago

mesyedsalu

Syéd Sâlmäñ RT @ANI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal participate via video conference i… 14 minutes ago

Xenohadi

Aditya Lok Pathak President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal participate via vid… https://t.co/xVnGILAnW7 20 minutes ago

chandra_devyani

Devyani RT @timesofindia: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal participate via video con… 22 minutes ago

epatrakaar

ePatrakaar- News, Views & Analysis President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal participate via vid… https://t.co/Tp8vn5BNzy 28 minutes ago

somitsrivastav

سومیت سریواستوو (رودر) President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal participate via vid… https://t.co/AB3CbWA4gw 33 minutes ago

JaanoJunction

Jaano Junction #NewsRail: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal particip… https://t.co/37m8Kan8yu 1 hour ago

MdFarasat2

Md Farasat RT @Kalingatv: #President Ram Nath Kovind, #PrimeMinister Narendra Modi and #EducationMinister Ramesh Pokhriyal participate via video confe… 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Schools: The New Normal | Remote Learning Poses New Set Of Challenges For Parents With Special Needs Students [Video]

Schools: The New Normal | Remote Learning Poses New Set Of Challenges For Parents With Special Needs Students

Many families are facing a big challenge adjusting to the new normal at schools this year. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports the changes can be even harder on students with special needs.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:37Published
Dept. of Education to release COVID-19 positive cases in schools on new online platform [Video]

Dept. of Education to release COVID-19 positive cases in schools on new online platform

Governor Bill Lee announced that the Department of Education will release COVID-19 information from schools on a new online platform.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:40Published
President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee [Video]

President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chiefs of the three defence services and several leaders paid their last respects to former president Pranab..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published