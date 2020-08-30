Metro trains back on track across country with COVID precautions

Metro back on track after over five months. First case of Covid-19 reinfection reported in Bengaluru. Is Moon rusting? Chandrayaan-1 images suggest so. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation is gearing up to resume services from September 7. Ministry of Home Affairs allowed metro services to resume with Standard of Procedures (SOPs) in Unlock 4. Metro authorities are doing arrangements to ensure social distancing. Metro stations will be 'contact less'.
Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) is set to resume services from September 07 after an interval of over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UPMRC is leaving no stones unturned to keep its promise of providing the safest transport experience amid COVID-19 pandemic. Sanitisation work at metro stations in Lucknow took a pace to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus. Thermal scanning of commuters will be done at the entry gates of each metro station. As per government's guidelines, stations in containment zones would remain closed.
A man claiming to be an associate of gangster Dawood Ibrahim dialled up Maharashtra Chief Minister's residence on September 5. The call led to ringing of alarm bells in the administration and security was boosted at 'Matoshree', CM Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence in Mumbai. Two calls were made around 10:30 pm and the caller claimed to be phoning from Dubai and asked to be connected with the CM. Police are trying to locate the caller and identify him.
With the number of COVID-19 cases breaching the 41-lakh mark on September 06, India is expected to overtake Brazil as the second-most affected country in the world. The total number of coronavirus cases in Brazil stands at 41,23,000 while India has reached 41,13,812. India recorded 90,633 new cases today. Maharashtra has reported 23,350 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. While Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,794 new cases today. While speaking to ANI in Noida on September 06, Dr Sunil Kumar on COVID-19 situation said, "It's been 8 months since this disease entered in India and now the number has crossed 41 lakh mark so far. In the beginning, people had fear of this disease but after 8 months the fear is low."
Metro services resumed in Delhi, Lucknow and Bengaluru after a hiatus of over 5 month due to the Covid pandemic. Strict screening and social distancing norms had been put in place at the stations. In Delhi, the yellow line which connects Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre was the first line to be opened. People were seen entering the station with adequate protection. Thermal screenings were conducted before the passengers were allowed to enter the station. Even inside the metro, adequate measures were in place to ensure social distancing norms were followed. Proper security was deployed at all metro station to ensure people followed all Covid preventive norms. Special posters have been put up inside coaches and on station premises to raise awareness, besides regular announcements on safety norms. In Delhi, the first trains left from Samaypur Badli station to HUDA City Centre station. Other metro lines will also be made operational in the capital over the next five days, said DMRC officials. Home Ministry had recently issued guidelines allowing metro services in the country to resume operations in a graded manner. Watch the full video for all the details.
