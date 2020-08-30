Global  
 

Metro trains back on track across country with COVID precautions

Except Maharashtra, metro services resumed across the country from September 7 as part of unlock 4 amid COVID-19.

Bengaluru Metro has resumed services on Purple Line today.

Trains will operate between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Metro has also started its services from 7 am onwards, following preventive measures against COVID-19.


