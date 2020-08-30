Global  
 

'United needed Van de Beek'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:12s
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich says the club needed to strengthen their midfield options with Donny van de Beek if they are to challenge on four fronts.


Donny van de Beek to Manchester United welcomed by Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk as he believes transfer will help Netherlands team

Virgil van Dijk believes Donny van de Beek’s move to Manchester United is a ‘great step’ for...
talkSPORT


Van de Beek: I already feel at home at Man Utd!

Donny van de Beek already feels at home at Manchester United after completing his move from Ajax on...
SoccerNews.com

Van de Beek sat out Ajax friendly due to ´developments´ amid Man Utd speculation – Ten Hag

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag confirmed Donny van de Beek was left out of Saturday’s friendly...
SoccerNews.com


manutdtimes

Gary Neville tells Man United number of transfers needed after Donny Van de Beek signing

Qwesi_Abrantie

RT @footballdaily: 🗣"United needed Van de Beek" Former Manchester United goalkeeper @TheRealBozza on his old side signing Donny van de Bee…

footballdaily

🗣"United needed Van de Beek" Former Manchester United goalkeeper @TheRealBozza on his old side signing Donny van d…

topcrnr

'United needed Van de Beek'

AidGlimpse

RT @utdrobbo: Ole Gunnar Solskjær on Donny van de Beek: ✅"Technical attributes needed to perform in this team." ✅"Personality required to s…

TCAMERON487

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted to complete the deal, and said: "Donny has all of the technical a…

deenotweet

Its funny how people like Paul Merson label Van de Beek as a 'panic buy'. It was obvious to all, that the united sq…

sherlorkholmez

Some Barcelona and Manchester United fans sha.. Same dose of delusion syrup.... Barca fans.. We don't want Thia…


Man United sign Dutch midfielder Van de Beek [Video]

Man United sign Dutch midfielder Van de Beek

Donny van de Beek joins Manchester United from Ajax on a five-year deal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:11
'Van de Beek to Man Utd imminent' [Video]

'Van de Beek to Man Utd imminent'

Manchester United are set to confirm the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek before Netherlands' UEFA Nations League fixture with Poland on Friday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:54
VVD: Van de Beek's United move wonderful [Video]

VVD: Van de Beek's United move wonderful

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk admits he is pleased for his Dutch team-mate Donny van de Beek ahead of the Ajax midfielder's £40m move to Manchester United.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:20