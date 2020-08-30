'United needed Van de Beek'
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich says the club needed to strengthen their midfield options with Donny van de Beek if they are to challenge on four fronts.
ManUtdTimes Gary Neville tells Man United number of transfers needed after Donny Van de Beek signing #MUFC https://t.co/8rKsjiBJSu 21 hours ago
Qwesi RT @footballdaily: 🗣"United needed Van de Beek"
Former Manchester United goalkeeper @TheRealBozza on his old side signing Donny van de Bee… 1 day ago
Football Daily 🗣"United needed Van de Beek"
Former Manchester United goalkeeper @TheRealBozza on his old side signing Donny van d… https://t.co/Q61zFPWlm7 1 day ago
topcrnr ‘United needed Van de Beek’
#pl #epl
https://t.co/Iy7L3sI1yX 1 day ago
GlimpseAid RT @utdrobbo: Ole Gunnar Solskjær on Donny van de Beek:
✅"Technical attributes needed to perform in this team."
✅"Personality required to s… 2 days ago
Timothy Cameron United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted to complete the deal, and said: "Donny has all of the technical a… https://t.co/efOINDpPyU 2 days ago
🌶MCSAUCE🌶 Its funny how people like Paul Merson label Van de Beek as a 'panic buy'. It was obvious to all, that the united sq… https://t.co/1tu7jhFBzk 2 days ago
UGLY DUCKLING ☣️ Some Barcelona and Manchester United fans sha.. Same dose of delusion syrup....
Barca fans.. We don't want Thia… https://t.co/xIUqWjUGH9 2 days ago
Man United sign Dutch midfielder Van de BeekDonny van de Beek joins Manchester United from Ajax on a five-year deal.
'Van de Beek to Man Utd imminent'Manchester United are set to confirm the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek before Netherlands' UEFA Nations League fixture with Poland on Friday.
VVD: Van de Beek's United move wonderfulLiverpool defender Virgil van Dijk admits he is pleased for his Dutch team-mate Donny van de Beek ahead of the Ajax midfielder's £40m move to Manchester United.