Not PUBG and FAU-G but Raji: An Epic Battle is creating ripples | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Not PUBG and FAU-G but Raji: An Epic Battle is creating ripples | Oneindia News

Not PUBG and FAU-G but Raji: An Epic Battle is creating ripples | Oneindia News

With all the talk about a made-in-India game to fill the vacuum left by the hugely popular PUBG and the anticipation for Akshay Kumar's Fau-G, there is a Desi game that is already making ripples across the world.

Raji: An Ancient Epic released earlier this week on Nintendo Switch and is set to launch on PC and consoles soon and it is captivating players for its stunning visuals, use of Indian mythology and a great storyline.

