Manchester Arena bombing inquiry begins

Families of the 22 people murdered in the Manchester Arena terror attack willgather in the city on Monday as the public inquiry into the bombing begins.Sir John Saunders , a retired High Court judge, will chair the Manchester ArenaInquiry, to investigate events before, during and after the attack at the endof an Ariana Grande concert on the evening of May 22, 2017.

Sir John Saunders arrives for Manchester Arena Inquiry Chair of the Manchester Arena Inquiry Sir John Saunders arrives at Manchester Magistrates' Court as the investigation into the 2017 attack begins.

Arena bomb plotter ‘may never be freed’ as judge jails him for at least 55 years Homegrown jihadi Hashem Abedi is expected to die in jail after being handed 24life sentences for organising the Manchester Arena bomb plot which killed 22people and injured hundreds of others. The 23-year-old again refused to comeup from his cell at the Old Bailey to be in courtroom two as the judge, MrJustice Jeremy Baker, told him he would spend at least 55 years in prisonbefore he could even be considered for parole.

Family of Martyn Hett speak outside court The family of Martyn Hett, who was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017, have spoken outside the Old Bailey after Hasham Abedi was sentenced to 55-years imprisonment for his role in the attack.

Family of Chloe Rutherford speak outside Old Bailey The father of Chloe Rutherford, who died in the Manchester arena bombing alongside her boyfriend Liam Curry, has spoken outside the Old Bailey after Hasham Abedi was sentenced to 55-years imprisonment for his role in the attack. Mr Rutherford thanked Greater Manchester Police and the prosecution for their work on the case.

Families hail justice for victims of Manchester Arena atrocity Families of the victims of the Manchester Arena bomb hailed justice outsidethe Old Bailey, London, as the mastermind of the atrocity hid in his cell. Theloved ones of the 22 men, women and children killed on May 22 2017 wept andembraced as Hashem Abedi was jailed for at least 55 years.

