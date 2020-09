Armed police raid house of man suspected of murder and series of stabbings in Birmingham Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:46s - Published Armed police raid house of man suspected of murder and series of stabbings in Birmingham Armed police have raided the house of a 27-year-old suspected of committing a series of stabbings that left one dead and several injured in Birmingham. 0

