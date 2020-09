Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in January, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, as the number of new daily infections in the country's virus hotspot fell to a 10-week low.

State and territory leaders agreed at Friday's national cabinet meeting the 4,000-per week cap on international arrivals should be lifted.

The Morrison government has announced two deals worth $1.7 billion will deliver coronavirus vaccines, should trials prove successful.

Australians could be some of the first in the world to receive a coronavirus vaccine if an Oxford University trial proves successful. Prime Minister Scott..

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has put pressure on Victoria to fast-track its way out of coronavirus restrictions.

Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in January, Prime...