‘Global manufacturers looking to expand outside China’: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that India is emerging as a big manufacturing centre and global manufacturers are looking to expand outside China "India is emerging as a big manufacturing centre and the global manufacturer ecosystem is realising that they must have other places apart from China.

I am glad to inform that Apple is shifting to India in a significant way, Samsung has already come and they further want to expand.

I have been told that around eight factories of Apple have shifted to India from China," said Prasad.

