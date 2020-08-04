Global  
 

‘Global manufacturers looking to expand outside China’: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that India is emerging as a big manufacturing centre and global manufacturers are looking to expand outside China "India is emerging as a big manufacturing centre and the global manufacturer ecosystem is realising that they must have other places apart from China.

I am glad to inform that Apple is shifting to India in a significant way, Samsung has already come and they further want to expand.

I have been told that around eight factories of Apple have shifted to India from China," said Prasad.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad interacted with NRIs from Bihar. He said, "India is emerging as big manufacturing centre and global manufacturer ecosystem is realising that it must have other places apart from China. I have been told Apple has shifted around 8 of its factories to India from China." He further said, "When something happened with China in Ladakh, our Prime Minister stood firmly and made it very clear that India shall not compromise on its sovereignty. This bold stand of India is being globally recognised from US, UK and Japan to Australia."

