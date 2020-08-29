Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health Officials Report 2,800 New Coronavirus Cases In Texas

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Health Officials Report 2,800 New Coronavirus Cases In Texas
Here are the latest numbers on new coronavirus cases in the state.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases

India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases India added more than 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a global daily record,...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayCBS NewsNPR


Covid 19 coronavirus: After two cluster deaths, health officials reveal today's new cases

After two deaths in less than 24 hours linked to the Auckland cluster, health officials will reveals...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Record 16,867 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 328 deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported a single-day highest spike of 16,867 coronavirus cases which pushed...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayNPR



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Fraternity Linked To Possible COVID-19 Outbreak At UNH [Video]

Fraternity Linked To Possible COVID-19 Outbreak At UNH

Health officials are investigating a possible outbreak at the University of New Hampshire.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:22Published
Colombia eases restrictions, but a happy public ignores rules [Video]

Colombia eases restrictions, but a happy public ignores rules

Country eases coronavirus restrictions as peak passes, but crowds in public spaces raise fears of a new spike.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published
Covid-19: India overtakes Brazil as the second worst hit with over 42 Lakh cases|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: India overtakes Brazil as the second worst hit with over 42 Lakh cases|Oneindia News

India has reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic. India has surpassed Brazil to take the second spot in the list of the nations worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:16Published