'Gender reveal party' sparked California wildfire

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:38s
Officials in California have said that a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used at a "gender-reveal party" for a baby was behind one of several fires raging throughout the state.

Matt Larotonda reports.


