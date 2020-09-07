|
|
|
'Gender reveal party' sparked California wildfire
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:38s - Published
'Gender reveal party' sparked California wildfire
Officials in California have said that a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used at a "gender-reveal party" for a baby was behind one of several fires raging throughout the state.
Matt Larotonda reports.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
AP Top Stories September 7 A
Here's the latest for Monday September 7th: Over 200 rescued from California wildfire; Protests in Rochester, NY; India has second-most coronavirus cases of any..
USATODAY.com
|
Related news from verified sources
|
A 'smoke-generating pyrotechnic device' is believed to have caused the fire that has forced...
SBS - Published
|
Firefighters in California are battling a blaze after a pyrotechnic at a gender reveal party intended...
PinkNews - Published
|
A firework at a gender-reveal party triggered a wildfire in southern California that has destroyed...
Newsmax - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|