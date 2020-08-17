Belarus protest leader detained - reports

Unidentified masked men detained prominent Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova in central Minsk on Monday morning and drove her off in a minivan, the Belarusian Tut.By media outlet cited a witness as saying.

Thousands of women protest in Belarus demanding Lukashenko's resignation Around 5,000 women marched in the capital Minsk, according to the human rights organization Viasna. Police followed the march, but no detentions were reported.View on euronews

KYIV, Belarus (AP) — Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Sunday to the outskirts of the presidential residence in the capital of Belarus, calling for..

Protesters beaten and detained in Belarus People in camouflage worked alongside riot police in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday beating and detaining people protesting against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko. Libby Hogan reports.

Maria Kolesnikova - a leading opposition figure - was reportedly bundled away by men in black.

Associates say unidentified men in black grabbed Maria Kolesnikova and shoved her into a minibus hours after she lauded ongoing protests.

Belarusian protesters, defying army, flood Minsk Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military on Sunday and flooded into Minsk, briefly gathering near the president's residence, before dispersing peacefully. Libby Hogan reports.

Students protest in Belarus, opposition squabbles Thousands of students boycotted the start of the school year in Belarus on Tuesday and signs of a possible rift appeared in an opposition alliance that has led weeks of rallies and protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko. Libby Hogan reports.

