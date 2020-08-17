Belarus protest leader detained - reports

Unidentified masked men detained prominent Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova in central Minsk on Monday morning and drove her off in a minivan, the Belarusian Tut.By media outlet cited a witness as saying.
Thousands of students boycotted the start of the school year in Belarus on Tuesday and signs of a possible rift appeared in an opposition alliance that has led weeks of rallies and protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko. Libby Hogan reports.
Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military on Sunday and flooded into Minsk, briefly gathering near the president's residence, before dispersing peacefully. Libby Hogan reports.
People in camouflage worked alongside riot police in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday beating and detaining people protesting against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko. Libby Hogan reports.