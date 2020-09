'Rodriguez, Doucoure confirmation soon' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:37s - Published 7 minutes ago 'Rodriguez, Doucoure confirmation soon' Everton's move for James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure is not being held up and should be confirmed by Tuesday, Vinny O'Connor tells Transfer Talk. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this