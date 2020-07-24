|
|
|
Michael B. Jordan joins Black Panther co-stars at Chadwick Boseman memorial
Michael B. Jordan joins Black Panther co-stars at Chadwick Boseman memorial
Michael B.
Jordan, Winston Duke, and Lupita Nyong'o joined the wife of their Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman for a beach memorial for the actor on Saturday.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
ABC will air “Black Panther” commercial-free on Sunday night, followed by a tribute to its star,...
The Wrap - Published
|
Outside of family, only a small group of insiders was aware of the Marvel star’s battle with...
WorldNews - Published
Also reported by •Just Jared Jr •Mid-Day •DNA
|
Chadwick Boseman's loved ones have paid their respects. A private memorial service was held in the...
E! Online - Published
Also reported by •Mid-Day •SOHH
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|