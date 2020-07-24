Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael B. Jordan joins Black Panther co-stars at Chadwick Boseman memorial

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Michael B. Jordan joins Black Panther co-stars at Chadwick Boseman memorial

Michael B. Jordan joins Black Panther co-stars at Chadwick Boseman memorial

Michael B.

Jordan, Winston Duke, and Lupita Nyong'o joined the wife of their Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman for a beach memorial for the actor on Saturday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael B. Jordan Michael B. Jordan American actor

Michael B. Jordan offers up heartfelt tribute to late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Michael B. Jordan offers up heartfelt tribute to late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan has broken his silence following the de*th of Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Michael B. Jordan says he wishes he 'had more time' with 'big brother' Chadwick Boseman

 Michael B. Jordan says he's "been trying to find the words" to express how he feels about losing his "big brother," Chadwick Boseman.
USATODAY.com
Michael B. Jordan launches roadmap to change Hollywood [Video]

Michael B. Jordan launches roadmap to change Hollywood

Michael B. Jordan and civil rights advocacy organisation Color of Change have created a new initiative called Change Hollywood.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman American actor

Chadwick Boseman's hometown commemorates his life [Video]

Chadwick Boseman's hometown commemorates his life

Boseman di*d last week after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Black Panther titles are free right now on Comixology

 Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon-owned cloud-based comic book platform Comixology appears to be offering a wide selection of..
The Verge

The 'weird signs' that led Chadwick Boseman to Black Panther

 When Marvel's first black male superhero was cast, Boseman revealed some "weird signs" that it might happen.
BBC News

Lupita Nyong'o Lupita Nyong'o Mexican-Kenyan actress and author


Winston Duke Winston Duke Tobagonian–American actor

Related news from verified sources

‘Black Panther,’ Chadwick Boseman Tribute to Air Sunday Night on ABC

‘Black Panther,’ Chadwick Boseman Tribute to Air Sunday Night on ABC ABC will air “Black Panther” commercial-free on Sunday night, followed by a tribute to its star,...
The Wrap - Published

Disney Grapples With How to Proceed on 'Black Panther' Without Chadwick Boseman

Disney Grapples With How to Proceed on 'Black Panther' Without Chadwick Boseman Outside of family, only a small group of insiders was aware of the Marvel star’s battle with...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrMid-DayDNA


Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and More Attend Chadwick Boseman's Private Memorial

Chadwick Boseman's loved ones have paid their respects. A private memorial service was held in the...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Mid-DaySOHH



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o attend private Chadwick Boseman memorial [Video]

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o attend private Chadwick Boseman memorial

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o were among the guests at a private memorial for Chadwick Boseman on Saturday (05.09.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published
What Does Chadwick Boseman’s Death Mean for Black Panther 2? [Video]

What Does Chadwick Boseman’s Death Mean for Black Panther 2?

What Does Chadwick Boseman’s Death Mean for Black Panther 2?

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:18Published
Chadwick Tribute Video [Video]

Chadwick Tribute Video

Chadwick Boseman left an undeniable legacy. Here are some of his great moments.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 01:58Published