California Continues To Battle Record Breaking Wildfires
Elise Preston reports thousands of firefighters are battling nearly two dozen infernos.
Texas Firefighter Killed In California Identified As Diana JonesTexas Firefighter Killed In California Identified As Diana Jones
North Texas Firefighter Killed Battling Northern California BlazeNorth Texas Firefighter Killed Battling Northern California Blaze
US Army Soldiers Being Deployed To Help Fight California WildfiresHundreds of US Army soldiers will soon be joining the fire fight against California’s wildfires. The USDA Forest Service announced on Monday that about 200 soldiers are being deployed to help with..