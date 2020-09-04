Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prevent uptick COVID-19 cases on Labor Day

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Prevent uptick COVID-19 cases on Labor Day

Prevent uptick COVID-19 cases on Labor Day

Healthcare workers fear an uptick in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day.

Health officials are asking people to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

PETRELLI... SHE’S IN THE WEATHCENTER...(AD LIB TOSS)TODAY IS LABOR DAY AND LEHEALTH LEADERS WORRY THAT THISWEEKEND’S FUN... MAY LEAD TO TOANOTHER OUTBREAK OF COVID-19...AND TO HELP STOP THE SPREAD...THEY ARE ASKING PEOPLE TO KEESOCIALLY DISTANCE AND WEAR MASKSWHEN INDOORS.PLACES LIKE FORT MYERS BEACH AEXPECTING AN INCREASE IVISITORS FOR THE HOLIDAYLEE HEALTH SAW A MAJOR UPTICKCASES FOLLOWING THE 4TH OF JULY,AND THE GROUP IS HOPING PEOPLETAKE THE PANDEMIC SERIOUSLY.ONE MAN WHO RENTS HOUSES ON THEBEACH TELLS FOX 4... HE DOESN’TTHINK IT WILL BE AS BAD THISTIME AROUND."I kind of don’t see it beingas crowded as it was over the4th of July weekend, and I thinka lot of it has to do with thefact that school’s back in, aSeptember’s always, for the mospart, kind of the slowestmonth."IF YOU PLAN TO VISIT FORT MYERBEACH TODAY... MAKE SURE YOBRING YOUR MASTHE TOWN IS STILL REQUIRIN




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Eye Opener: Wildfires raging across California force evacuations

Wildfires are raging across the state of California and forcing mandatory evacuations. Also, there...
CBS News - Published

Doctors Expect COVID-19 Surge From Labor Day Gatherings

Doctors Expect COVID-19 Surge From Labor Day Gatherings Watch VideoLabor Day weekend can often mean travel or gatherings, but during a pandemic, it could...
Newsy - Published

Will Long Labor Day Weekend Mean Another Virus Spike?

Stir-crazy in some cases after the dreary Summer of COVID-19, Americans headed into the Labor Day...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Labor Day weekend could bring a spike in coronavirus cases for Allen County [Video]

Labor Day weekend could bring a spike in coronavirus cases for Allen County

State health officials said Indiana is getting closer to the 100,000 mark for confirmed COVID cases. With the holiday weekend, we could see more cases.

Credit: WFFTPublished
Travelers Get Out Of Town For Labor Day Weekend [Video]

Travelers Get Out Of Town For Labor Day Weekend

As we approach the unofficial end of summer, health officials are hoping that people traveling on Labor Day Weekend doesn't bring another surge of coronavirus cases. KDKA's Nicole Ford spoke with some..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:20Published
Coronavirus cases rising in 22 U.S. states [Video]

Coronavirus cases rising in 22 U.S. states

[NFA] Coronavirus cases are rising in 22 of the 50 U.S. states, according to a Reuters analysis, a worrisome trend on a Labor Day holiday weekend traditionally filled with family gatherings and parties..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published