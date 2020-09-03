Why did Rhea Chakraborty file a police complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka: Watch to know

As the allegations fly thick and strong against Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, in the latest development, Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police against late Bollywood actor’s sister Priyanka Singh accusing her of sending a 'bogus medical prescription' to her brother.

The complaint is based on WhatsApp texts between the actor and his sister from June 8, six days before he was found dead in his Mumbai apartment.

The complaint filed with the Mumbai Police also names Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for forgery.

Rhea is her complaint has said that the medical prescription meant for Sushant appeared to be forged and fabricated.

Rhea accused them of prescribing drugs to Sushant which are listed as Psychotropic Substances in NDPS Act, and are prohibited as per Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines.