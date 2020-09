Nick Wright discusses the potential for Lakers vs Rockets series winner to win the title | FIRST THINGS FIRST Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:00s - Published 7 minutes ago Nick Wright discusses the potential for Lakers vs Rockets series winner to win the title | FIRST THINGS FIRST Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall discuss the Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets semifinals series in the NBA Playoffs. Nick feels this is the best and most challenging matchup in the playoffs and whichever team wins this series will likely win the title. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend