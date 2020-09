Union officially launches at UArizona with more than 200 members Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:33s - Published 2 days ago Union officially launches at UArizona with more than 200 members More than 200 University of Arizona employees have signed up to join a newly established union. It's called "United Campus Workers Arizona." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EMPLOYEES HAVE SIGNED UP TOJOIN A NEWLY ESTABLISHEDUNION. IT'S CALLED "UNITEDCAMPUS WORKERS ARIZONA." THEUNION REPRESENTS ALL U OF AWORKERS AND WAS FORMED BYMEMBERS OF THE "COALITION FORACADEMIC JUSTICE AT THEUNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA." THATGROUP HAS BEEN PUSHING BACKAGAINST FURLOUGHS, LAYOFFS,THE RE- ENTRY PLAN AND OTHERDECISIONS AT THE SCHOOL SINCETHE COVID-19 PANDEMIC STARTED.MEANTIME -- A BIG DECISIONOVER THE EXPANSION OF THECENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT HASSOME PEOPLE SPEAKING OUT. A





You Might Like

Tweets about this