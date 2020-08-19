Bihar has rejected Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav on CM's virtual rally

RJD Leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's virtual rally.

Tejashwi Yadav said, "Today we asked 10 questions from the Chief Minister but he did not answered to any of them.

During the rally, Chief Minister appeared a little disturbed.

The way his rally on March 01 was super duper flop, similar condition happened of his virtual rally.

Bihar's public has rejected Nitish Kumar."