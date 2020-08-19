Bihar has rejected Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav on CM's virtual rally

A wave of spiritualism swept across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir as it celebrated the most auspicious and ancient 'Mela Patt' festival. Observed in the Bhaderwah area of Doda district, the festival witnesses the participation of people from almost all communities, creating a spectrum of religious diversity.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court’s decision was welcomed by some politicians while others did not comment. Rhea Chakraborty had moved her plea to the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the SC order is a win for justice. Prasad said the CBI inquiry will bring timely justice to Sushant Singh Rajput and his family. Prasad also lauded Sushant’s family for showing up the courage and standing up and demanding justice. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said his party was the first to demand CBI probe in the death case. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he hopes for timely justice for the family. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said he did not want to make a political comment on the issue. Watch the full video for more details.
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over assembly elections in the state and the Covid-19 pandemic. In the interview, Modi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership could benefit the NDA in the upcoming Bihar elections. Modi said, “The left is hardly a force in Bihar, they are a spent force. So RJD aligning with any other party doesn’t mean anything. There is a huge gap in the vote share between BJP and these parties. The credibility of these parties- the RJD, the Congress, they don’t have a leadership. And leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav- we can’t help him come out of jail but if he comes out of jail, and he campaigns, it will benefit NDA more.” Watch the full video for more.
The Hindustan Awam Morcha (S) led by Jitan Ram Manjhi is all set to join the NDA on Thursday. The decision comes months ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly polls slated for later this year. Manjhi, who..
