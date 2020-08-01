Police team deployed at Kangana Ranaut's residence in Manali

Bollywood actor Kanagana Ranaut will be given Y-plus category security amid the escalating war of words with some political leaders over her recent controversial comments. The actor who has offered to help the Narcotics Control Bureau probe the drug menace in Bollywood had said that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia gang and had requested the Central government to provide her security. With Y-plus category security, Kangana will now be guarded by 11 personnel including one or two commandos. Kangana is all set to return to Mumbai on 9th September and has dared politicians questioning her to try and stop her. She also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision and said that he has proved that a patriot’s voice cannot be suppressed by fascists in the country. So what are the different security categories in India and how is it allotted? Watch this video to find out all you need to know about the security categories provided on the basis of threat perceptions in India.
Amid the escalating war of words between the Maharashtra government and Kangana Ranaut, now the actor has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry. Kangana Ranaut had sparked a row with her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark while attacking the Mumbai police. The actor has now said that the Home Ministry’s decision shows that the voice of a patriot cannot be suppressed by fascists and thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her security. The actor had been seeking central protection ever since she offered to help the Narcotics Control Bureau in their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. She had said that Sushant knew a dirty secret and hence had been killed. She had also alleged that several Bollywood A-listers would be behind bars if the agency were to probe drug use in Bollywood. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was among those who slammed Kangana and demanded an apology from the actor over the remark. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comment. Kangana had then announced that she would go to Mumbai on 9th September and dared them to stop her. Watch the full video for all the details.
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state and is also considering to extend it during her upcoming visit to Mumbai. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur informed about Kangana Ranaut’s protection in the state. Thakur said, “Her sister telephoned me yesterday and talked to me. Her father too had written to the state police seeking the security. So I have asked DGP to give her security in the state.” He added, “This is our duty to provide her security as she is a daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity.” Earlier, Kangana had released a video message responding to Sanjay Raut’s attacks. In the video she said, “Sanjay Raut ji, you called me a (expletive) girl. You are a government servant. You are a minister. You must know how many rapes take place in India every hour, how many girls are exploited. Their bodies are chopped and thrown. They are abused at their places of work. They are insulted. Their own husbands are breaking their jaws and noses. Do you know who's responsible for this? This mindset, which you depicted in front of the entire nation and society, is responsible.” Watch the full video for more.
