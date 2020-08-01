Police team deployed at Kangana Ranaut's residence in Manali

Amid ongoing tussle between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, Himachal Pradesh government has given police protection to the actor at her residence in Manali.

A team of health officials also visited Kangana's residence to test her and her sister for COVID-19.

Kangana Ranaut will also be provided 'Y' security by the Centre.

The 'Queen' actor will go to Mumbai on September 09.

Recently, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Actor Kangana Ranaut is daughter of our state.

Her father has written to me, expressing his concerns over her security.

I have informed my DGP, to assess the threat and take appropriate action.

A police team will be deployed with her in Manali, today." Jairam Thakur.