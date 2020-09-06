Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Javadekar chairs webinar on International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Javadekar chairs webinar on International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies

Javadekar chairs webinar on International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on September 07 held a webinar on International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

During the webinar, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the campaign to reduce pollution of 100 selected cities of the country in coming four years.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prakash Javadekar Prakash Javadekar Indian politician

Prakash Javadekar to chair webinar on International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies on Monday

 "The webinar will be joined by Principal Secretaries of Urban Development Departments and Environment Departments of 28 states and eight Union Territories...
IndiaTimes
'Sero survey, more antigen tests to be done in Pune': Prakash Javadekar [Video]

'Sero survey, more antigen tests to be done in Pune': Prakash Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar spoke on sero survey and increasing testing in Pune. Javadekar said that print and social media will notify people to not spit and wear masks. There would be fine of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 on spitting in public, he said. "More antigen testing to be done in the containment zones. Will identify people who need to be kept separately. Sero-survey to be done to find out if antibodies are developed. Will take support of other organisations in pune to raise awareness," the union minister added. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported over 20,000 fresh Covid cases, its highest-single day count. Overall Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra is now over 8.8 lakh, as per official data. Over 26,200 people have died in maharashtra so far and over 6.3 lakh people recovered. Pune reported 2,300+ cases; mumbai reported over 1,700 fresh cases.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:33Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Entire world lauded Modi govt for saving 130 crore Indians' lives by imposing lockdown: J P Nadda

 "Measures were taken on a war-footing, as a result of which 11 lakh Covid-19 tests are now being conducted daily, up from just 15 in March," he said. Ventilators..
IndiaTimes
Watch: India successfully tests hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle [Video]

Watch: India successfully tests hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle

India successfully tested the indigenously developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The test was conducted about 11:03 am from the APJ Abdul Kalam testing range in Balasore, Odisha. The HSTDV is an unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight and can cruise at a speed of Mach 6 and an altitude of 32.5 kilometres. This is a big step towards developing indigenous defence technology and comes as a boost to PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ ambition. With this test, India now joins US, China and Russia who are the only other nations to have developed and successfully tested the HSTDV. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the effort of the Defence Research and Development Organisation and said that the nation is proud of their landmark achievement. Chairman DRDO also congratulated all the scientists, researchers and other personnel related with HSTDV mission for their ‘resolute and unwavering efforts towards strengthening nation’s defence capabilities’. Watch the full video for all the details on the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Prakash Javadekar to chair webinar on International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies on Monday

"The webinar will be joined by Principal Secretaries of Urban Development Departments and Environment...
IndiaTimes - Published

'Think about our future', 12-year-old climate activist writes to PM Narendra Modi

On the occasion of the first 'International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies', a 12-year-old...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

SaveSolanki

PARAMVIR SOLANKI SAVE NATURE,SAVE LIVES. RT @PBNS_India: Watch Live: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar chairs webinar on first-ever International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies. h… 2 hours ago

PBNS_India

Prasar Bharati News Services Watch Live: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar chairs webinar on first-ever International Day of Clean Air for Blue S… https://t.co/sta7JByBXT 3 hours ago