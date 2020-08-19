Global  
 

5 California counties in state of emergency due to fires

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Five counties across California are in a state of emergency as wildfire fires continue to burn throughout the state.

A record two million acres have burned so far this year.

Authorities are warning conditions could get even worse as they prepare for another day of record-breaking heat.

BURN THROUGHOUT THE STATE.A RECORD TWO MILLION ACRES HAVEBURNED SO FAR THIS YEAR.NOW AUTHORITIES ARE WARNINGCONDITIONS COULD GET EVEN WORSEAS THEY PREPARE FOR ANOTHER DAYOF RECORD BREAKING HEAT.HERE ARE PICTURES FROM FRESNO--YOU CAN SEE SMOKE SO THICK ITBLOCKED THE MIDDAY SUN-- ANDASH BLANKETING THE GROUND LIKESNOW.THE AFTERMATH LEAVING SOMENEIGHBORHOODS UNRECOGNIZABLE.AND IN THE SIERRA NATIONALFOREST--- HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE




California declares state of emergency as it battles multiple wildfires

California declares state of emergency as it battles multiple wildfires (CNN)California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties late Sunday as...
WorldNews - Published


Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:08Published
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:29Published
Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:19Published