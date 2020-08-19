5 California counties in state of emergency due to fires
5 California counties in state of emergency due to fires
Five counties across California are in a state of emergency as wildfire fires continue to burn throughout the state.
A record two million acres have burned so far this year.
Authorities are warning conditions could get even worse as they prepare for another day of record-breaking heat.
BURN THROUGHOUT THE STATE.A RECORD TWO MILLION ACRES HAVEBURNED SO FAR THIS YEAR.NOW AUTHORITIES ARE WARNINGCONDITIONS COULD GET EVEN WORSEAS THEY PREPARE FOR ANOTHER DAYOF RECORD BREAKING HEAT.HERE ARE PICTURES FROM FRESNO--YOU CAN SEE SMOKE SO THICK ITBLOCKED THE MIDDAY SUN-- ANDASH BLANKETING THE GROUND LIKESNOW.THE AFTERMATH LEAVING SOMENEIGHBORHOODS UNRECOGNIZABLE.AND IN THE SIERRA NATIONALFOREST--- HUNDREDS OF PEOPLEWE