Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Belarus protest leader 'abducted' after mass anti-gov't march

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 05:32s - Published
Belarus protest leader 'abducted' after mass anti-gov't march

Belarus protest leader 'abducted' after mass anti-gov't march

Unidentified people reportedly detain Maria Kolesnikova in central Minsk as police arrest demonstrators.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus protest leader detained - reports [Video]

Belarus protest leader detained - reports

Unidentified masked men detained prominent Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova in central Minsk on Monday morning and drove her off in a minivan, the Belarusian Tut.By media outlet cited a witness as saying. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published

Last figurehead of the opposition in Belarus reportedly detained

 Associates say unidentified men in black grabbed Maria Kolesnikova and shoved her into a minibus hours after she lauded ongoing protests.
CBS News

Belarus protests: Maria Kolesnikova 'detained by masked men'

 Maria Kolesnikova - a leading opposition figure - was reportedly bundled away by men in black.
BBC News
Protesters beaten and detained in Belarus [Video]

Protesters beaten and detained in Belarus

People in camouflage worked alongside riot police in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday beating and detaining people protesting against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

Minsk Minsk Capital of Belarus

100,000 march in Minsk to demand Belarus leader resigns

 KYIV, Belarus (AP) — Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Sunday to the outskirts of the presidential residence in the capital of Belarus, calling for..
WorldNews
Thousands of women protest in Belarus demanding Lukashenko's resignation [Video]

Thousands of women protest in Belarus demanding Lukashenko's resignation

Around 5,000 women marched in the capital Minsk, according to the human rights organization Viasna. Police followed the march, but no detentions were reported.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:05Published

Maria Kalesnikava Maria Kalesnikava Belarusian music, cultural and political activist

Students protest in Belarus, opposition squabbles [Video]

Students protest in Belarus, opposition squabbles

Thousands of students boycotted the start of the school year in Belarus on Tuesday and signs of a possible rift appeared in an opposition alliance that has led weeks of rallies and protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published
Belarusian protesters, defying army, flood Minsk [Video]

Belarusian protesters, defying army, flood Minsk

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military on Sunday and flooded into Minsk, briefly gathering near the president's residence, before dispersing peacefully. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13Published

Tweets about this

evimrkou

Evi RT @AJEnglish: Belarus protest leader Maria Kolesnikova 'abducted' after mass anti-gov't march https://t.co/Mie0sXMeD8 https://t.co/Wz1S2R6… 15 seconds ago

ghanaguardian1

Ghana Guardian Belarus protest leader 'abducted' after mass anti-gov't march https://t.co/uga3rfuwp5" 25 minutes ago

Tetiana27890534

Tetiana RT @dpoecompany: Belarus protest leader 'abducted' after mass anti-gov't march - Al Jazeera English https://t.co/hxpsAeCvAd 26 minutes ago

JDGomez727

Jonathan D. Gomez "The people have lost their fear of Lukashenko...No matter how many riot police he's deployed to the streets, it ju… https://t.co/fwuLYNG3Xm 31 minutes ago

KFDWB

Dev Aid Support @kfdwb talk about SDGs https://t.co/cUggr7rn19 / We are relaying divers information from divers sources on our soci… https://t.co/MYIcekglCj 38 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Belarusians call for president to go despite warning [Video]

Belarusians call for president to go despite warning

Tens of thousands of people marched across the country on Sunday calling on President Alexander Lukashenko to step down, in mass demonstrations that showed no sign of abating nearly a month after an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
Residents fly red and white protest flag In Minsk, Belarus [Video]

Residents fly red and white protest flag In Minsk, Belarus

Residents fly a red and white protest flag from their apartment block in Minsk, Belarus, on Wednesday evening (Aug 18). The flag has become the opposition symbol amid anger over alleged poll-rigging..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published