Lyft giving away free rides to stop drunk driving Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published 1 week ago Lyft giving away free rides to stop drunk driving Remember, today is the 3rd deadliest holiday on the roads. Zero Fatalities teams up with Lyft again to give away $1,000 in free credits so people don't drink and drive. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ACCORDING TO A 3-YEAR STUDY BY'AUTO INSURANCE DOT ORG.'SO PLEASE DRIVE SAFE THIS LABORDAY! ZERO FATALITIES ISTEAMING UP WITH "LYFT" AGAIN TOGIVE AWAY ONE THOUSAND DOLLARSIN FREE CREDITS SO PEOPLE DON'TDRINK AND DRIVE.THE PROMO CODE IS ON YOURSCREEN.IT'S "SAFE-L-W-D-20-20."THAT WILL GIVE YOU 2- FIVEDOLLAR CREDITS WHICH ARE GOODRIGHT NOW...UNTIL 11-30 P-M TOMORROW.IF YOU PLAN TO HEAD TO THESTRI





You Might Like

Tweets about this menace 101 RT @Piquelme21: 🌟FIFA 21 GIVEAWAY 🎊 We are giving away a free copy of FIFA 21 or $60 All you need to do is: Retweet 🔄 and Follow: @Piq… 2 days ago