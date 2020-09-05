Global  
 

UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s
UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on'

UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the EU he's prepared to walk away from Brexit talks if there's no free trade deal by mid-October.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


UK government warned not to renege on Brexit deal

 London (CNN)The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned that the UK must abide by the terms of the Brexit deal it agreed last year, after reports that..
Labour: Boris Johnson is ‘pushing the country to a no deal’ [Video]

Labour: Boris Johnson is ‘pushing the country to a no deal’

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says that Boris Johnson is "pushing the country to a no deal" following reports that the prime minister is planning to override key parts of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Leaders react to Government ‘treachery’ on Brexit

 A “treacherous betrayal” enacted by a group of Tory “charlatans” is how various political figures have described the Government’s reported plan to..
Boris Johnson says UK will quit Brexit talks if no deal by October 15

 LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talked tough on Sunday ahead of a crucial round of post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union, saying Britain..
WorldNews

How the EU is trying to make one hundred cities carbon neutral by 2030 [Video]

How the EU is trying to make one hundred cities carbon neutral by 2030

In this special edition of Futuris, Euronews looks at how the EU is trying to make one hundred cities carbon neutral by 2030.View on euronews

New Brexit law will not 'tear up' EU trade plans

 No 10 confirms new legislation could change trade rules in Northern Ireland, but deny the measures are extreme.
Minister: 'We're not asking the EU for anything remarkable' [Video]

Minister: 'We're not asking the EU for anything remarkable'

Environment Secretary George Eustice says that post-Brexit trade negotiations have been “difficult” but that a deal is “still very much possible”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Brexit briefing: 115 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 115 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Ministers deny plan to tear up Brexit deal over trade talks deadlock

Ministers have denied they are preparing to tear up commitments made in Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal...
Boris Johnson plans to tear up parts of his Brexit agreement with the EU and says leaving with no trade deal is a 'good outcome'

The prime minister plans to use legislation to effectively overwrite the UK's Brexit deal with the...
Lack of customs expertise among firms across Ireland adds to concerns over no-deal Brexit

Lack of customs expertise among firms across Ireland adds to concerns over no-deal Brexit A lack of customs expertise among firms on the island of Ireland is adding to concerns over the...
George Eustice: We need to give business certainty some time soon [Video]

George Eustice: We need to give business certainty some time soon

Environment Secretary George Eustice did not confirm that no-deal was back onthe table, and said the European Union appears to be in denial about the UK’sdesire to become an independent country...

Brexit briefing: 116 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 116 days until the end of the transition period

It's been 219 days since the UK left the European Union on January 31. Here welook at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brexit briefing: 117 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 117 days until the end of the transition period

It's been 218 days since the UK left the European Union on January 31. Here welook at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

