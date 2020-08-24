Watch this adorable fox do ridiculously cute things

Is this the happiest and most adorable fox who’s ever lived?



Related videos from verified sources Beach loving beagle experiences paddleboarding for the first time



Adorable footage shows a beach-loving beagle enjoying paddleboarding for the first time. Five-year-old beagle Tosha regularly engages in the sport after his owner, Olesya Sonkina, 42, started placing.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 1 day ago Squirrel Does Some Morning Breakfast Acrobatics



Occurred on August 28, 2020 / Grand Haven, Michigan, USA Info from Licensor: "I've been feeding the squirrels in my backyard and love watching them come up on my deck and eat. This particular morning,.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:11 Published 1 week ago Squirrel Relaxes in Tractor while Munching a Walnut



Occurred on July 6, 2020 / Buhl, Idaho, USA Info from Licensor: "These videos are of a fox squirrel that was rescued and raised from 2 weeks of age to 5 ½ months (age in videos) named Wybie Lovat that.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:31 Published 3 weeks ago