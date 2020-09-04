Global  
 

Labor Day weekend warnings

Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Americans headed into Labor Day weekend — the unofficial end to the Lost...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Newsmax•Mashable


8 ideas for a (fun and safe) indoor Labor Day weekend

Labor Day — like the rest of the past several months — looks different in 2020.  Sending off...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com•azcentral.com


Coronavirus concerns ahead of Labor Day weekend

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the way Americans behave over Labor Day weekend will determine how the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com•azcentral.com•USATODAY.com



WeimerCarrie

Carrie Weimer RT @WBTV_News: Despite continued warnings about COVID-19, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando both reached capacity over Labor Day week… 1 hour ago

WBTV_News

WBTV News Despite continued warnings about COVID-19, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando both reached capacity over Labor… https://t.co/QFtDXTQiEw 1 hour ago

Claypool1957

Duane Besherse RT @KCBD11: Despite continued warnings about COVID-19, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando both reached capacity over Labor Day weekend… 2 hours ago

KCBD11

KCBD NewsChannel11 Despite continued warnings about COVID-19, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando both reached capacity over Labor… https://t.co/w0XqQ4TsxC 3 hours ago

samaiahernandez

Samaia Hernandez RT @MackenzieMNews: Labor Day is a time a lot of people may want to get together with friends and family. @samaiahernandez will tell us som… 5 hours ago

WCJB20

WCJB TV20 News Despite continued warnings about COVID-19, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando both reached capacity over Labor… https://t.co/eEnHqIK7eo 6 hours ago

MackenzieMNews

Mackenzie Maynard Labor Day is a time a lot of people may want to get together with friends and family. @samaiahernandez will tell us… https://t.co/nAnwJa0wcG 6 hours ago

BELLECatherine7

BELLE Catherine RT @NWS: Another dangerous heat wave is forecast for the Desert Southwest and much of California starting Friday and lasting through the La… 12 hours ago


HOT Labor Day before cooler temperatures ahead! [Video]

HOT Labor Day before cooler temperatures ahead!

At 110 degrees Monday, we're in for a HOT Labor Day, but the 90s are coming!

Camping on Labor Day Weekend [Video]

Camping on Labor Day Weekend

Campers enjoying one last summer hurrah.

Beautiful Labor Day Weekend [Video]

Beautiful Labor Day Weekend

Beautiful Labor Day Weekend

