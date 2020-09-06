Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Residents forced to evacuate due to Valley Fire

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Residents forced to evacuate due to Valley Fire

Residents forced to evacuate due to Valley Fire

Some San Diego County residents have been forced to evacuate as the Valley Fire rages.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

California declares state of emergency as it battles multiple wildfires

California declares state of emergency as it battles multiple wildfires (CNN)California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties late Sunday as...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Valley Fire burns thousands of acres, destroys homes [Video]

Valley Fire burns thousands of acres, destroys homes

The Valley Fire continued to burn overnight in East County as evacuations remain in place.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:50Published
Homes destroyed as Valley Fire continues to rage [Video]

Homes destroyed as Valley Fire continues to rage

Homes burned overnight as the crews continued to battle the Valley Fire.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:15Published
Evacuation center offers refuge from Valley Fire [Video]

Evacuation center offers refuge from Valley Fire

Evacuation centers welcomed in East County residents on Saturday as the Valley Fire drove some residents in the Japatul Valley from their homes.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:50Published