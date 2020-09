Charging stations to fight the heat Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:15s - Published 9 minutes ago Charging stations to fight the heat The heat continues today which means cooling stations around the valley will be open once again. There's a list of locations on your screen. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AGAIN.THERE'S A LIST OF LOCATIONS ONYOUR SCREEN-- THAT INCLUDESTHE CAMBRIDGE RECREATION CENTERAND THE COURTYARD HOMELESSRESOURCE CENTER-- DAYTIMESHELTERS - ARE ALSO OPENEVERYDAY THROUGH THE END OF THEMONTH.ADLIB TOSS TO JB





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Cooling stations remain open today and tomorrow



Because of the excessive heat warning. cooling stations will remain open today and tomorrow Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:37 Published 3 weeks ago Cooling stations open today



Cooling stations around the valley will be open today due to the extreme heat. The list is on your screen. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 3 weeks ago Keeping cool during Excessive Heat Warning



An Excessive Heat Warning is back in effect for the Las Vegas valley, and while there are some cooling stations in the county, libraries are also becoming to be an option to stay busy while staying.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:32 Published on August 1, 2020