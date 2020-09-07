Global  
 

Watch: Rhea files complaint against Sushant's sister; AIIMS team conducts test

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:50s - Published
Watch: Rhea files complaint against Sushant’s sister; AIIMS team conducts test

Watch: Rhea files complaint against Sushant’s sister; AIIMS team conducts test

Probe continues into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput with CBI, ED and the NCB investigating different angles of the case.

Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant’s family of abetment to suicide, has now filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against Sushant’s sister Priyanka.

Rhea has alleged that Priyanka, along with a doctor from Delhi made a ‘fake’ prescription of anxiety medicines for the actor.

Meanwhile, the NCB questioned Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle that has emerged in the case for the second consecutive day.

The AIIMS team conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning.

The AIIMS forensic team is analysing the injury pattern in relation to medical findings in the death of the actor with the CBI.

Results of the viscera report is expected to come within 10 days.

On the political front the Congress has accused BJP of trying to politicise the actor’s death with an eye on the upcoming Bihar assembly election.

Watch this video for all the latest information on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.


Kangana Ranaut office demolition: HP Women's Commission urges NCW to take action [Video]

Kangana Ranaut office demolition: HP Women's Commission urges NCW to take action

Chairperson of Himachal Women's Commission spoke on Kangana Ranaut's office demolition by BMC. Dr Daisy Thakur said that the state commission has urged NCW to take action against the harassment. "We have written letter to National Commission for Women. We have also written to Maharashtra Women Commission. Foul language was used against Kangana Ranaut. Kangana's office in Mumbai was also demolished. Kangana Ranaut also has freedom of speech. Action should be taken against the harassment," she said. Kangana's Mumbai office was partially demolished by BMC on Wednesday. The demolition was carried out on the basis of structural violations. The move came amid Kangana's war of words with Shiv Sena in wake of Sushant's death. A team of BMC personnel demolished the alterations with bulldozer. BMC had alleged the alterations were made without its approval.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:31Published

Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: NCB raids seven locations in Mumbai, Goa

 A high-level meeting is reportedly scheduled to be held later in the day at NCB Mumbai to chart the next course of action in the case. d
DNA

Bihar elections: Sushant Singh Rajput's death not a poll issue, says Devendra Fadnavis

 Fadnavis, who is in charge of the Bihar Assembly election for the BJP, stressed that the National Democratic Alliance is united in Bihar under the leadership of..
DNA

Sushant's death case not poll issue; LJP, JD(U) tussle not big problem: Devendra Fadnavis

 Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was not an election issue in Bihar but a common man's..
IndiaTimes
Daily Punch - Aftab Shivdesani tests positive for COVID-19, Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea rejected [Video]

Daily Punch - Aftab Shivdesani tests positive for COVID-19, Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea rejected

A special court in Mumbai rejected the bail pleas filed by Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Aftab Shivdesani tests positive for coronavirus, would be isolating himself in his home

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:27Published

DNA Special: How videos prevented Rhea Chakraborty from getting bail

 In the DNA show, Sudhir Chaudhary focuses on the videos where Rhea Chakraborty was clearly seen 'consuming drugs'. While, earlier she had categorically said that..
DNA
Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea rejected by special court [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea rejected by special court

Bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty have been rejected by Mumbai's special court on Sep 11. bail pleas of others arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) including Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda were also rejected. They were arrested in connection with drugs angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
Bihar polls: Congress says BJP politicising Sushant death, Sushil Modi responds [Video]

Bihar polls: Congress says BJP politicising Sushant death, Sushil Modi responds

A war of words has broken out between the BJP and the Congress ahead of the Bihar assembly slated for later this year. Congress accused BJP of playing politics over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput with an eye on the Bihar polls. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Sushant was a star of the entire country but BJP is trying to reduce him to a Bihari star for political benefits. Chowdhury also said that Rhea Chakraborty and his family also had a right to seek justice. Responding to the Congress, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said that BJP would fight the polls on the plank of development. He said that their government had ensured that electricity, water and roads were provided in even the remotest areas and alleged that the opposition had no issues to contest the elections on. He further said that the opposition parties did no work when they were in power in the state and said that they cannot even speak on the topic of development. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:18Published

RJD on backfoot: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh writes resignation letter to Lalu Prasad from AIIMS hospital bed

 Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal got a big blow ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on Thursday. His old loyalist Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigned..
DNA
Astrazeneca claims Covid-19 vaccine trial pause may not be a setback [Video]

Astrazeneca claims Covid-19 vaccine trial pause may not be a setback

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, rise of cases in Maharashtra and Delhi, Astrazeneca’s Covid trial pause, AIIMS docs recommend lung transplant for recovered Covid patients, rule of six in Britain. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:04Published

VVIP chopper case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute former defence secretary Shashi Kant Sharma

 CBI has sought sanction to prosecute former defence secretary Shashi Kant Sharma, who later became Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in connection with..
IndiaTimes

Why didn't you demolish Dawood's house instead of Kangana's? Fadnavis attacks Uddhav Thackeray

 Speaking about the CBI and NCB probes, he said that it will churn out the truth in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The way the drug racket has been exposed, there..
DNA
Rhea Chakraborty moves Mumbai court again, bail plea to be heard tomorrow [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty moves Mumbai court again, bail plea to be heard tomorrow

Rhea Chakraborty, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in drug-related case linked to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, moved a bail plea before a sessions court in Mumbai. This is Rhea's second attempt to seek release after a magistrate court on Tuesday refused to grant her bail. After her arrest on Tuesday, Rhea was taken for a medical check-up and Covid-19 test, following which she spent the night at NCB's office in south Mumbai and was shifted to Byculla jail on Wednesday morning. NCB has claimed in the remand application that Rhea used to procure drugs for Sushant's consumption. The agency has also claimed that Rhea used to manage finances for drug procurement along with the late actor. Officials at NCB had said that they will not be seeking Rhea Chakraborty's custody but will oppose if she seeks bail. Rhea’s arrest comes days after NCB arrested her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant. Rhea, the late actor's girlfriend and her family is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement directorate in connection with the Sushant Rajput death case.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:59Published
After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, Bihar DGP asks to wait for CBI & ED findings [Video]

After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, Bihar DGP asks to wait for CBI & ED findings

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s bail was rejected by the District Magistrate on Tuesday. Rhea was arrested by NCB in alleged drug case linked to Sushant’s death. Rhea was sent to judicial custody till Sept 22 after 3 days of consecutive questioning. NCB claimed that Chakraborty used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB had earlier arrested Rhea’s brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager and Samuel Miranda. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said CBI & ED are also probing Sushant’s death. He said, “I don’t have to say anything about the background of this story. Already, three agencies are working in their own ways to probe the matter. ED is looking into it, NCB & CBI looking into this. Let them do their work.” Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:49Published

They must be arrested for attempt to murder: Ex-Navy officer's daughter on bail granted to accused [Video]

They must be arrested for attempt to murder: Ex-Navy officer's daughter on bail granted to accused

After the accused in connection with the thrashing of a retired Navy officer in Mumbai were granted bail, the daughter of the officer said the people should be arrested for attempt to murder since a senior citizen was attacked. "A senior citizen has been attacked, police should know under which sections accused are to be arrested. They must be arrested under the attempt to murder charges. It should be non-bailable," Sheela Sharma, daughter of former Navy officer Madan Sharma, told ANI. Six people including Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam were arrested but later granted bail in connection with the attack on Madan Sharma over a forwarded cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Sheela accused Shiv Sena members of beating up his father who himself underlined the freedom of expression given to each individual in India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published
Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam among 6 arrested for attack on ex-Navy officer, later granted bail [Video]

Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam among 6 arrested for attack on ex-Navy officer, later granted bail

Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam and five others were arrested and later granted bail in connection with the attack on a retired Navy officer in Mumbai. The bail was granted by Samta Nagar Police Station. Madan Sharma, a retired Navy officer, was attacked in Mumbai on September 09 for forwarding a cartoon on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Everyone has freedom to express in India, says beaten up ex-Navy officer [Video]

Everyone has freedom to express in India, says beaten up ex-Navy officer

Every individual has the freedom to express, says Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who was attacked in Mumbai on September 11. "In our country, every individual has the freedom to express and Whatsapp is a medium to stay connected and share information. Govt should take measures to identify the source of a message from where it's generated," said Sharma.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

3 arrested in Delhi for duping people pan-India [Video]

3 arrested in Delhi for duping people pan-India

Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping people on pretext of offering gifts against reward points on September 12. Police seized fake SIM cards, cash, ATM cards, laptops. According to Delhi Police, they cheated close to 250 people across India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published
Social activist Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80 [Video]

Social activist Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80

Social activist Swami Agnivesh passed away at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi on September 11. He was died at the age of 80. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill. A former MLA from Haryana, founded a political party, Arya Sabha, that was based on the principles of the Arya Samaj in 1970.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
Swami Agnivesh passes away: Rahul Gandhi, Shabana Azmi, others pay tribute [Video]

Swami Agnivesh passes away: Rahul Gandhi, Shabana Azmi, others pay tribute

Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital. Agnivesh was critically ill and admitted to an ICU of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, and was on ventilatory support since Tuesday. "He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and died today due to multi-organ failure as his condition deteriorated and he went into cardiac arrest at 6 pm," a spokesperson of the hospital said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:24Published

Watch: Scuffle among Cong leaders in Hyderabad, Covid-19 guidelines flouted [Video]

Watch: Scuffle among Cong leaders in Hyderabad, Covid-19 guidelines flouted

A scuffle broke out among Congress leaders during a meeting in Telangana's Hyderabad. The brawl broke out at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation preparatory meeting. The meeting held on September 11. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders violated Covid-19 guidelines. State Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy was present at the meeting. Reddy had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:08Published

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as Congress general secretaries, Randeep Surjewala comes out gainer

 Azad was among the 23 leaders who had written a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi calling for a complete overhaul of the organisation, a full-time president and..
DNA

First BJP should become 'Aatmanirbhar' in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

First BJP should become 'Aatmanirbhar' in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav mocked BJP, for launching its campaign song 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' ahead of Bihar Assembly elections and said that the party should first become 'Aatmanirbhar' in the state where it has been "borrowing the face of Nitish Kumar for 24 years". "BJP speaks about 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar', I would like to advise them that BJP should first become 'Aatmanirbhar' in Bihar. They have been borrowing someone else's (Nitish Kumar's) face for 24 years," said Yadav.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
JP Nadda offers prayers at Badi Patan Devi Temple in Patna [Video]

JP Nadda offers prayers at Badi Patan Devi Temple in Patna

BJP national president JP Nadda performed prayers at Badi Patan Devi Temple in Patna on September 12. He was accompanied by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and State Minister Nand Kishore Yadav. Nadda is on a two-day visit to Bihar ahead of the assembly elections later this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Corona is gone, says Bengal BJP chief
IndiaTimes

Santosh38484836

Santosh Kumar RT @ndtv: Watch | #RheaChakraborty accuses Sushant Rajput's sisters of role in suicide https://t.co/obwNWsxzvh https://t.co/0NiEWLScVE 2 days ago

NetraMahanta

Netra Kamal Mahanta RT @indiatvnews: Mumbai Police files FIR against Sushant’s sister and Delhi doctor on Rhea’s complaint, forwards it to CBI, watch @RajatSha… 2 days ago

indiatvnews

India TV Mumbai Police files FIR against Sushant’s sister and Delhi doctor on Rhea’s complaint, forwards it to CBI, watch… https://t.co/zsdP4c6VAZ 2 days ago

ashiyashaik12j1

ashiya shaikh #Sushantdeathcase: #Rhea Files Complaint against Shushant’s Sister AIIMS Team conducts Test. #SSR youtube link-… https://t.co/dAuXpITCwh 3 days ago

TheHollyBollyN1

The Holly Bolly News Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka... https://t.co/tGFn9h8Hj8 3 days ago

gahlotshagufta

Shagufta Gahlot RT @ndtvvideos: Watch | #RheaChakraborty accuses Sushant Rajput's sisters of role in suicide Read here: https://t.co/LIVKwY5uya https://… 3 days ago


Watch: Kangana visits demolished office; ‘Sonia Sena’ jibe l Latest updates [Video]

Watch: Kangana visits demolished office; ‘Sonia Sena’ jibe l Latest updates

Kangana Ranaut visited her office, part of which was demolished by the BMC on Wednesday and took stock of the damages. She had earlier launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45Published
Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty says 'coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions' [Video]

Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty says 'coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has said in her bail request that she was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions which she now..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:43Published
Sushant's sister reacts to Rhea's arrest; Bihar police chief on NCB probe [Video]

Sushant's sister reacts to Rhea's arrest; Bihar police chief on NCB probe

In today's biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle related to the case. Reactions..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:34Published