Watch: Rhea files complaint against Sushant’s sister; AIIMS team conducts test

Chairperson of Himachal Women's Commission spoke on Kangana Ranaut's office demolition by BMC. Dr Daisy Thakur said that the state commission has urged NCW to take action against the harassment. "We have written letter to National Commission for Women. We have also written to Maharashtra Women Commission. Foul language was used against Kangana Ranaut. Kangana's office in Mumbai was also demolished. Kangana Ranaut also has freedom of speech. Action should be taken against the harassment," she said. Kangana's Mumbai office was partially demolished by BMC on Wednesday. The demolition was carried out on the basis of structural violations. The move came amid Kangana's war of words with Shiv Sena in wake of Sushant's death. A team of BMC personnel demolished the alterations with bulldozer. BMC had alleged the alterations were made without its approval.
A special court in Mumbai rejected the bail pleas filed by Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Aftab Shivdesani tests positive for coronavirus, would be isolating himself in his home
Bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty have been rejected by Mumbai's special court on Sep 11. bail pleas of others arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) including Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda were also rejected. They were arrested in connection with drugs angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
A war of words has broken out between the BJP and the Congress ahead of the Bihar assembly slated for later this year. Congress accused BJP of playing politics over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput with an eye on the Bihar polls. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Sushant was a star of the entire country but BJP is trying to reduce him to a Bihari star for political benefits. Chowdhury also said that Rhea Chakraborty and his family also had a right to seek justice. Responding to the Congress, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said that BJP would fight the polls on the plank of development. He said that their government had ensured that electricity, water and roads were provided in even the remotest areas and alleged that the opposition had no issues to contest the elections on. He further said that the opposition parties did no work when they were in power in the state and said that they cannot even speak on the topic of development. Watch the full video for all the details.
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, rise of cases in Maharashtra and Delhi, Astrazeneca’s Covid trial pause, AIIMS docs recommend lung transplant for recovered Covid patients, rule of six in Britain. Watch the full video for more details.
Rhea Chakraborty, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in drug-related case linked to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, moved a bail plea before a sessions court in Mumbai. This is Rhea's second attempt to seek release after a magistrate court on Tuesday refused to grant her bail. After her arrest on Tuesday, Rhea was taken for a medical check-up and Covid-19 test, following which she spent the night at NCB's office in south Mumbai and was shifted to Byculla jail on Wednesday morning. NCB has claimed in the remand application that Rhea used to procure drugs for Sushant's consumption. The agency has also claimed that Rhea used to manage finances for drug procurement along with the late actor. Officials at NCB had said that they will not be seeking Rhea Chakraborty's custody but will oppose if she seeks bail. Rhea’s arrest comes days after NCB arrested her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant. Rhea, the late actor's girlfriend and her family is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement directorate in connection with the Sushant Rajput death case.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s bail was rejected by the District Magistrate on Tuesday. Rhea was arrested by NCB in alleged drug case linked to Sushant’s death. Rhea was sent to judicial custody till Sept 22 after 3 days of consecutive questioning. NCB claimed that Chakraborty used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB had earlier arrested Rhea’s brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager and Samuel Miranda. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said CBI & ED are also probing Sushant’s death. He said, “I don’t have to say anything about the background of this story. Already, three agencies are working in their own ways to probe the matter. ED is looking into it, NCB & CBI looking into this. Let them do their work.” Watch the full video for more details.
After the accused in connection with the thrashing of a retired Navy officer in Mumbai were granted bail, the daughter of the officer said the people should be arrested for attempt to murder since a senior citizen was attacked. "A senior citizen has been attacked, police should know under which sections accused are to be arrested. They must be arrested under the attempt to murder charges. It should be non-bailable," Sheela Sharma, daughter of former Navy officer Madan Sharma, told ANI. Six people including Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam were arrested but later granted bail in connection with the attack on Madan Sharma over a forwarded cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Sheela accused Shiv Sena members of beating up his father who himself underlined the freedom of expression given to each individual in India.
Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam and five others were arrested and later granted bail in connection with the attack on a retired Navy officer in Mumbai. The bail was granted by Samta Nagar Police Station. Madan Sharma, a retired Navy officer, was attacked in Mumbai on September 09 for forwarding a cartoon on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Every individual has the freedom to express, says Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who was attacked in Mumbai on September 11. "In our country, every individual has the freedom to express and Whatsapp is a medium to stay connected and share information. Govt should take measures to identify the source of a message from where it's generated," said Sharma.
Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping people on pretext of offering gifts against reward points on September 12. Police seized fake SIM cards, cash, ATM cards, laptops. According to Delhi Police, they cheated close to 250 people across India.
Social activist Swami Agnivesh passed away at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi on September 11. He was died at the age of 80. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill. A former MLA from Haryana, founded a political party, Arya Sabha, that was based on the principles of the Arya Samaj in 1970.
Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital. Agnivesh was critically ill and admitted to an ICU of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, and was on ventilatory support since Tuesday. "He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and died today due to multi-organ failure as his condition deteriorated and he went into cardiac arrest at 6 pm," a spokesperson of the hospital said.
A scuffle broke out among Congress leaders during a meeting in Telangana's Hyderabad. The brawl broke out at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation preparatory meeting. The meeting held on September 11. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders violated Covid-19 guidelines. State Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy was present at the meeting. Reddy had to intervene to bring the situation under control.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav mocked BJP, for launching its campaign song 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' ahead of Bihar Assembly elections and said that the party should first become 'Aatmanirbhar' in the state where it has been "borrowing the face of Nitish Kumar for 24 years". "BJP speaks about 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar', I would like to advise them that BJP should first become 'Aatmanirbhar' in Bihar. They have been borrowing someone else's (Nitish Kumar's) face for 24 years," said Yadav.
BJP national president JP Nadda performed prayers at Badi Patan Devi Temple in Patna on September 12. He was accompanied by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and State Minister Nand Kishore Yadav. Nadda is on a two-day visit to Bihar ahead of the assembly elections later this year.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has said in her bail request that she was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions which she now
In today's biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle related to the case. Reactions
